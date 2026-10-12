New Zealand announce ODI squad for India series; Test stars to leave early

Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, and Tim Seifert will make their return to New Zealand's ODI setup, while Rachin Ravindra returns from a shoulder injury for the upcoming five-match series against India beginning November 4.

Due to the Test series that follows the white-ball games, the selectors have named a split squad, withdrawing red-ball specialists after the third match.

The New Zealand selectors have split the squad into three groups, with only six players -- Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Will Young, and Blair Tickner -- named for all five ODIs.

Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, and Nathan Smith will feature exclusively in the first three matches starting with the game at Eden Park in Auckland.

Following the third game, these Test specialists will leave the squad to prepare for the longer format in Wellington. To fill the vacancies for the final two ODIs, seven additional players -- including Finn Allen, Kristian Clarke, Matt Fisher, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay, Nick Kelly, and Seifert -- will join the squad. The BLACKCAPS will look to build on their historic 2-1 ODI series triumph over India on Indian soil in January, their first-ever bilateral ODI series victory in the country. Allen and Ferguson last featured in an ODI in 2023, with Ferguson's previous appearance coming in the World Cup semifinal against India in Mumbai. Seifert last played an ODI around 18 months ago during New Zealand's home series against Pakistan.

White-ball captain Mitchell Santner will lead the extended squad, which largely retains the core of the team that secured the landmark series win earlier this year. Ravindra, who was ruled out of New Zealand's T20I squad due to a shoulder injury, will return for the opening three ODIs. The squad will undergo a change midway through the series, with several players heading to Wellington after the third match to prepare for the upcoming Test series. Seven additional players will join the ODI squad for the final two games. The five-match series will conclude with the fourth and fifth ODIs. Head coach Rob Walter said the ODI series is very significant considering the 2027 ICC Men's World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

"First and foremost this is huge series for us, playing in front of our fans in full stadiums against a formidable Indian side," he said. "With the ODI World Cup just one year away it's important for us to also view these matches as valuable preparation for that event. "Bringing in seven players for the final ODIs allows us to test our depth and see how those players fare against a world-class side. He added, "Obviously every Test match is important for us in terms of championship points, which is why we're extracting some of that squad early for additional preparation before the first Test against India at the Basin Reserve on November 19." The Test squad for the two-match series against India will be announced in early November.