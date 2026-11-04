New Zealand vs India 1st ODI live streaming: Where to watch today's match?

India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand in the opening match of the five-match ODI series at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, November 4. The toss took place after a 20-minute delay. The match marks the return of experienced batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to international cricket. India enter the ODI series after winning the preceding five-match T20I series 3-2 and will aim to carry that momentum into the 50-over format. India are without Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested, and Prasidh Krishna, who was ruled out of the series. Auqib Nabi, named as Krishna’s replacement, is part of India’s playing 11.

New Zealand will miss Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman for the series, while Devon Conway has been ruled out of the opening match following a concussion. Tim Seifert has been named in the hosts’ playing 11 in Conway’s absence. With the 2027 ODI World Cup approaching, the series offers both sides an opportunity to assess their combinations and preparations. What did Shubman Gill and Mitchell Santner say at the toss? Gill said India had opted to bowl first because of the overcast conditions and the possibility of a shortened match. “We are going to bowl first, bit overcast so any reductions, it’s good to have a target on the board. Everyone is excited and prepared for the series. Conditions we get here are going to be a lot similar to the ones we are going to get in SA. Anshul, Aaqib, Gurnoor and Arshdeep are the pacers,” Gill said.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner provided an update on Conway and confirmed that the hosts, like India, had picked four pacers. “Conway is doing well. He is going to rest up and obviously not going to play today. So Seifert gets a chance and like India, we also have four pacers,” Santner said. India vs New Zealand first ODI: Pitch report Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull said the Eden Park surface had grass coverage and could produce a high-scoring match. “Not a big hit down the ground, but some decent pockets. Hit the pitch hard. The weather has been good, nice grass coverage. It’s full of runs. You need somewhere around 300, but I expect we need more. High-scoring ground, and a great pitch,” Doull said.

India vs New Zealand first ODI: Playing 11s New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (captain), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy and Blair Tickner. India: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar and Arshdeep Singh. ALSO READ: New Zealand vs India 1st ODI: Playing 11, live toss time (IST), streaming Now, keeping all this in mind, let’s take a look at how fans across the globe can watch the match live. New Zealand vs India 1st ODI broadcasting details Country/region Live telecast (TV) Live streaming platform India Sony Sports Network SonyLIV New Zealand Sky Sport Sky Sport NOW United Kingdom TNT Sports 1 TNT Sports streaming service Australia Fox Sports Kayo Sports United States Willow TV Willow TV Canada Willow TV Willow TV New Zealand vs India 1st ODI: Live streaming and broadcast details When will the New Zealand vs India 1st ODI match take place?

The first ODI match between New Zealand and India will be played on Wednesday, November 4. What will be the venue for the New Zealand vs India 1st ODI match on Wednesday? Eden Park in Auckland will host the first ODI match between New Zealand and India. What time will the toss for the New Zealand vs India 1st ODI match take place? The toss for the New Zealand vs India 1st ODI match took place at 7:20 am IST. What time will the New Zealand vs India 1st ODI match begin? The New Zealand vs India 1st ODI match will begin at 7:40 am IST.