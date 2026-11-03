New Zealand vs India 1st ODI: Playing 11, live toss time (IST), streaming

India will look to carry their momentum from the T20I format into the 50-over game when they take on Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand in the opening ODI of the five-match series at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, November 4.

Shubman Gill will lead the visitors in the first three matches, with the series also marking the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to ODI cricket. India head into the contest after securing a 3-2 victory in the preceding T20I series, while New Zealand will be keen to make the most of home conditions.

With the 2027 ODI World Cup less than a year away, the series presents both sides with an opportunity to assess their combinations and strengthen their preparations. However, injuries have already disrupted the hosts' plans, while India will also be without some of their key bowling resources.

Rohit, Kohli return as Gill leads the side India will have their experienced batting duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in the ODI setup, adding considerable experience to a squad led by Shubman Gill. Shreyas Iyer has been named vice-captain for the first three matches, while KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan provide wicketkeeping options. However, India will be without Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested, and Prasidh Krishna, who was ruled out after failing to secure fitness clearance following a hamstring injury. Auqib Nabi has been added to the squad for the first three ODIs as Prasidh's replacement. Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav will be among the bowling options available to Gill. Nitish Kumar Reddy will remain with the squad for the opening ODI before joining India A.

Santner faces selection challenges amid injury setbacks New Zealand will have Mitchell Santner leading the side on home soil, but the hosts have been forced to make changes to their original squad following injuries to key players. Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman have been ruled out of the entire series, with Henry Nicholls and Tim Seifert brought into the squad. Adding to their concerns, Devon Conway has been ruled out of the opening ODI after suffering a concussion during a training-session collision with Matt Henry. Matt Henry's availability for the match will also be assessed following his recent injury concerns. ALSO READ: Australia's Glenn Maxwell announces retirement from international crickets The hosts will therefore look to experienced campaigners such as Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell to provide stability to their batting line-up, while Santner will lead the spin department.

New Zealand vs India 1st ODI: Playing 11 New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy India playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh New Zealand vs India: Head-to-head in ODIs Total matches: 123

New Zealand won: 52

India won: 63

Tied: 1

No result: 7 New Zealand vs India 1st ODI: Full squad New Zealand full squad: Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith, Matthew Fisher, Blair Tickner, Tim Seifert, Kyle Jamieson

India full squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan New Zealand vs India 1st ODI: Live streaming and broadcast details When will the New Zealand vs India 1st ODI match take place? The first ODI match between New Zealand and India will be played on Wednesday, November 4. What will be the venue for the New Zealand vs India 1st ODI match on Wednesday? Eden Park in Auckland will host the first ODI match between New Zealand and India.

What time will the toss for the New Zealand vs India 1st ODI match take place? The toss for the New Zealand vs India 1st ODI match will take place at 7:00 am IST. What time will the New Zealand vs India 1st ODI match begin? The New Zealand vs India 1st ODI match will begin at 7:30 am IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs India 1st ODI match in India? The live telecast of the New Zealand vs India 1st ODI will be available on Sony Sports Network in India. Where to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs India 1st ODI match in India?