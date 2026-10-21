New Zealand vs India 1st T20I: Playing 11, live toss time (IST), streaming

After a challenging 2-2 series draw at home against the West Indies, the Shreyas Iyer-led Team India will look to get off to a flying start in their five-match Down Under T20I series against New Zealand when they take the field at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday for the first match of the series.

The two teams will clash in the shortest format of cricket for the first time since the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup final, where India beat New Zealand to become the first team to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title.

The selection of young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is among the key talking points ahead of the series. India captain Shreyas Iyer has indicated that the teenager will have to wait for opportunities while regular openers Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson continue to deliver consistently. New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner, meanwhile, acknowledged Sooryavanshi's attacking ability and said his team had plans to counter the youngster if he features.

India will also look to benefit from the return of experienced fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar after a nearly four-year absence from the T20I side. Both teams expect conditions to influence the contest, with swing, bounce and weather likely to shape their strategies Santner banks on home conditions to challenge India New Zealand will look to use familiar conditions at Hagley Oval to put India under pressure in the series opener. Captain Mitchell Santner believes the pace and bounce on offer could help his side challenge India's aggressive batting line-up, although he acknowledged that conditions can change quickly with the weather and the nature of the pitch.

Santner has also warned that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could be difficult to contain if selected, with the hosts having studied his attacking approach. The left-arm spinner expects Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return to strengthen India's bowling, particularly with the new ball, given the veteran's ability to generate swing even on flat surfaces. New Zealand will rely on their experienced core, including Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell, to provide batting firepower. The hosts will aim to make their home advantage count in the opening contest. Iyer backs experience and depth ahead of series opener India will begin the tour with selection decisions surrounding their opening combination and bowling attack. Captain Shreyas Iyer has indicated that Sooryavanshi will not automatically displace Abhishek Sharma or Sanju Samson, who have delivered consistently at the top. He believes the teenager's exposure to overseas conditions will benefit him when opportunities arrive.

India will also welcome Bhuvneshwar Kumar back into the T20I set-up after nearly four years. Iyer believes the pacer's experience will be valuable after India relied on several relatively inexperienced bowlers following the IPL. Bhuvneshwar's ability to swing the new ball could prove particularly useful in Christchurch. ALSO READ: Iyer backs Sanju and Abhishek as openers, says Sooryavanshi must wait With Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma and Iyer providing middle-order options, India have flexibility in their batting order. The visitors will need to adapt quickly to the bounce and movement expected in New Zealand, while their bowling attack must find ways to contain the hosts' aggressive batters.

New Zealand vs India 1st T20I: Playing 11 New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Tim Robinson, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy India playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav New Zealand vs India: Head-to-head in T20Is Total matches: 31

31 New Zealand won: 11

11 India won: 19

19 No result: 1 New Zealand vs India 1st T20I: Full squad New Zealand full squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Devon Conway (wk), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, Kyle Jamieson, Blair Tickner, Josh Clarkson, Finn Allen, Nathan Smith, Bevon Jacobs

India full squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma (vc), Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi New Zealand vs India 1st T20I: Live streaming and broadcast details When will the New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match take place? The first T20I match between New Zealand and India will be played on Thursday, October 22. What will be the venue for the New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match on Thursday? Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host the first T20I match between New Zealand and India.

What time will the toss for the New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match take place? The toss for the New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match will take place at 12:00 pm IST. What time will the New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match begin? The New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match will begin at 12:30 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match in India? The live telecast of the New Zealand vs India 1st T20I will be available on Sony Sports Network in India. Where to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match in India?