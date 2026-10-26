New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I: Playing 11, live toss time (IST), streaming

After two back-to-back thrilling wins while chasing at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, the Shreyas Iyer-led Indian cricket team will now travel to Hnry Stadium in Wellington for the third T20I match against Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand on Tuesday, October 27.

The Men in Blue will hope to win the game and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series; on the other hand, the Kiwis will be desperate to secure a win and keep the series alive with two more games to spare.

Both sides have displayed exceptional batting prowess so far, but their bowling continues to lack consistency. In the first game, both teams conceded 200-plus runs while bowling, while in the second game, India, after a good start, allowed New Zealand to post a challenging total with loose bowling in the death overs before the hosts followed the same pattern, allowing the visitors to chase down a 181-run target despite being reduced to 70 for 5 at one point.

ALSO READ: India rest Ishan Kishan for 3rd T20I vs NZ as precautionary measure This means that while batters still hold greater significance, the winner of the third game could very well be decided on the basis of who manages to restrict the opposition batters from scoring easy runs. New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I: Playing 11 New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Blair Tickner India playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav

New Zealand vs India: Head-to-head in T20Is Total matches: 33

New Zealand won: 11

India won: 21

Tied: 1 New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I: Full squad New Zealand full squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Devon Conway (wk), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, Kyle Jamieson, Blair Tickner, Josh Clarkson, Finn Allen, Nathan Smith, Bevon Jacobs India full squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma (vc), Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I: Live streaming and broadcast details When will the New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I match take place? The third T20I match between New Zealand and India will be played on Tuesday, October 27. What will be the venue for the New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I match on Tuesday? Hnry Stadium in Wellington will host the third T20I match between New Zealand and India. What time will the toss for the New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I match take place? The toss for the New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I match will take place at 12:00 pm IST. What time will the New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I match begin?