New Zealand vs India 4th ODI: Playing 11, live toss time (IST), streaming

Shreyas Iyer-led Team India will look to clinch the five-match ODI series when they take on Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand in the fourth match on Friday, November 13, at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

The visitors hold a 2-0 lead after winning the rain-affected opening two ODIs by five wickets and four runs, respectively. The third match, scheduled at Seddon Park in Hamilton on November 10, was abandoned without a ball being bowled. With the washout ensuring India cannot lose the series, the hosts will now aim to win both remaining matches and force a 2-2 series draw.

India, meanwhile, will have a different captain and a reshuffled squad for the final two matches. Shubman Gill and KL Rahul have joined the Test squad, leaving Iyer to lead the side. With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continuing to headline the batting line-up, India will look to maintain their dominance against a New Zealand side dealing with several personnel changes.

Shreyas Iyer's captaincy debut and India's batting changes India's biggest talking point will be Shreyas Iyer taking charge for the final two ODIs after Shubman Gill joined the Test squad. KL Rahul and Anshul Kamboj have also departed, while Tilak Varma, Kumar Kushagra and Yash Thakur have joined the squad. Ishan Kishan has been named vice-captain and is expected to take over wicketkeeping duties. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will remain India's key batting figures. Rohit, who scored zero and 23 in the first two matches, will look to rediscover his form, while Kohli has been India's standout batter, scoring 74 off 51 balls in the opening ODI.

ALSO READ: IPL 2027: Hardik moves to PBKS, Arshdeep joins MI in blockbuster swap Iyer and Tilak are expected to strengthen the middle order, while India could experiment with their bowling combination ahead of the Test series. Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Auqib Nabi, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav provide the visitors with several options. New Zealand's depleted squad faces fresh challenge New Zealand will aim to avoid another defeat against India after losing the series. However, Mitchell Santner will have to manage a reshuffled squad, with Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips and Nathan Smith leaving for Test preparations. Mitchell, who scored 83 runs in the series, will be a significant absence. The hosts will also miss Devon Conway, who is recovering from concussion, Lockie Ferguson, who has a calf injury, and Blair Tickner, who suffered a concussion.

Finn Allen, Matt Henry and Brett Randell have been added to the squad, while Michael Bracewell and Kristian Clarke will also be available. The responsibility will fall on Tim Seifert, Will Young, Nick Kelly and Allen to strengthen the batting. Jacob Duffy, who has taken six wickets in the series, will lead the bowling attack alongside Henry and Kyle Jamieson. Bay Oval pitch report and weather forecast The fourth ODI will be played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, a venue where fast bowlers can find assistance, particularly with the new ball. However, the surface generally offers good batting conditions once the initial movement settles.

India have played three ODIs at the venue, winning two in 2019 before losing the third in 2020. Weather conditions are expected to be better than those experienced during the opening three matches. Sunny conditions and a low probability of rain could provide an opportunity for the first uninterrupted 50-over contest of the series. Both of India's victories so far have come in rain-affected matches decided using the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method. New Zealand vs India 4th ODI: Playing 11 New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Will Young, Tim Seifert, Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Brett Randell

India playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (C), Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan (WK), Naman Dhir, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh New Zealand vs India: Head-to-head in ODIs Total matches: 126

New Zealand won: 52

India won: 65

Tied: 1

No result: 8 New Zealand vs India 4th ODI: Full squad New Zealand full squad: Will Young, Finn Allen, Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert (w), Dean Foxcroft, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Hay, Brett Randell India full squad: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (c), Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan (w), Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Thakur

New Zealand vs India 4th ODI: Live streaming and broadcast details When will the New Zealand vs India 4th ODI match take place? The fourth ODI match between New Zealand and India will be played on Friday, November 13. What will be the venue for the New Zealand vs India 4th ODI match on Friday? Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui will host the fourth ODI match between New Zealand and India. What time will the toss for the New Zealand vs India 4th ODI match take place? The toss for the New Zealand vs India 4th ODI match will take place at 7:00 am IST. What time will the New Zealand vs India 4th ODI match begin?