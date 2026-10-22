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New Zealand vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20I: Axar removes Allen on 45; NZ 81/2 (8 overs)

New Zealand vs India LIVE UPDATES: Shreyas Iyer-led Team India will aim to kick-start their New Zealand tour with a win in the first T20I in Christchurch

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
New Zealand vs India 1st T20I live scorecard
New Zealand vs India 1st T20I live scorecard

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2026 | 1:21 PM IST
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1:21 PM

New Zealand vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20I: New Zealand 86 for 2 after 9 overs

Nitish Reddy comes in the attack for India

Ball 6: One run. Glenn Phillips works Nitish Reddy's 127kph delivery for a single to complete a tidy over.
 
Ball 5: One run. Daryl Mitchell clears his front leg to attack the 126kph full toss over long-on or cow corner but loses his shape and inside-halves the shot along the ground to long-on.
 
Ball 4: One run. Phillips shuffles across to pull the hip-high short-of-length delivery around off towards deep mid-wicket.
 
Ball 3: One run. Mitchell walks forward and across to wristily drive the 126kph pitched-up delivery towards long-on.
 
Ball 2: One run. Phillips moves across to nudge the 127kph length delivery around off towards wide mid-on. Nitish Reddy gets to the ball quickly to prevent the batters from taking a second.
 
Ball 1: No run. Nitish starts with a full delivery on off-middle. Phillips looks to flick but gets a leading edge towards cover.

 

1:17 PM

New Zealand vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20I: New Zealand 81 for 2 after 8 overs

Axar Patel continues the attack for India

Ball 6: One run. Glenn Phillips gets off the mark by pushing Axar Patel's fuller 101kph delivery wide of cover.
 
Ball 5: No run. Axar keeps Phillips scoreless with the next delivery.
 
Ball 4: WICKET! Finn Allen departs for 45 off 24 balls, with five fours and two sixes. Axar Patel bowls a slightly short delivery at 97kph, and Allen goes back to loft another one over long-off. The timing is off as the bat twists at impact, and Tilak Varma takes the catch to dismiss the dangerous opener.
 
Ball 3: One run. Daryl Mitchell wrists the length delivery on off through mid-on.
 
Ball 2: One run. Allen makes room against the slightly short 94kph delivery and chips it towards long-off. He calls for two immediately but has to settle for a single.
 
Ball 1: SIX! Allen smokes Axar's full delivery in the slot straight down the ground. He moves towards the leg side, gets underneath the ball and launches it over the sightscreen.

1:14 PM

New Zealand vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20I: New Zealand 72 for 1 after 7 overs

Mayank Yadav continues the attack for India

Ball 6: No run. Mayank Yadav bowls a 141kph short delivery outside off, and Daryl Mitchell cuts from the back foot but finds Axar Patel at backward point.
 
Ball 5: One run. Allen pulls the 140kph short ball towards deep square leg. Ishan Kishan runs in, briefly considers a catch, then slips while stopping and recovers to field the ball with his right hand.
 
Stat: Daryl Mitchell became only the second New Zealand No. 3 to hit a six off the first ball of his T20I innings, after Tim Seifert did so against Andrew Tye in Auckland in 2018.
 
Ball 4: No run. With fine leg brought inside the circle, Allen attempts a scoop against the 136kph length delivery wide of off but fails to connect as he shuffles across.
 
Ball 3: FOUR! Allen picks the 111kph slower ball on a fullish length, waits for it and delays his stroke before lifting it over the bowler's head for a boundary. Four fielders are stationed in the deep on the leg side.
 
Ball 3: WIDE! Mayank bangs the 135kph delivery in too short, and it sails over Allen's head, with the umpire calling it wide for height.
 
Ball 2: No run. Allen drills the pitched-up delivery, but it crashes into the stumps at the non-striker's end. A shot that looked destined for the boundary ends in frustration for the batter.
 
Ball 1: One run. Mitchell walks forward and across to turn Mayank's hard-length delivery towards mid-wicket.

1:06 PM

New Zealand vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20I: New Zealand 65 for 1 after 6 overs

Axar Patel comes in the attack for India

Ball 6: One run. Daryl Mitchell works the delivery towards mid-wicket to keep the strike rotating.
 
Ball 5: No run. Mitchell drives the fuller delivery wristily towards extra cover.
 
Ball 4: SIX! Mitchell gets off the mark in style. Axar Patel fires in a quicker, straighter delivery at 95kph, but Mitchell shimmies down the track and lofts the non-turning length ball high over long-on for a towering six. New Zealand's No. 3 makes his intent clear straightaway.
 
Ball 3: Three runs. Finn Allen backs away to cut the 94kph delivery that does not turn. Extra cover dives to his left to take pace off the ball, allowing the batters to run three.
 
Ball 2: SIX! Allen takes the aerial route against a slightly fuller delivery from Axar. He backs away and lofts through the line, clearing long-off to send the ball into the grass banks.
 
Ball 1: No run. Axar starts with a flat, quick delivery around off at 95kph. Allen makes room to slap it but finds mid-off.

1:02 PM

New Zealand vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20I: New Zealand 49 for 1 after 5 overs

Mayank Yadav comes in the attack for India

Ball 6: WICKET! Mayank Yadav strikes as Tim Seifert edges the 141kph length delivery wide of off to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson. Seifert departs for 24 off 17 balls, including three fours and a six.
 
Ball 5: No run. With deep backward point in place, Mayank bowls a short-of-length delivery wide of off. Seifert stays leg-side and slashes but fails to make contact.
 
Ball 4: No run. Seifert attempts a premeditated scoop, walking a long way across and getting low, but fails to connect with the fullish delivery outside off at 144kph.
 
Ball 3: One run. Allen is cramped for room by the skiddy 139kph length delivery and hurriedly brings his bat down to knock it towards mid-on for a quick single. Sawdust is used to address an issue near the bowler's landing area.
 
Ball 2: Two runs. Allen spots the 138kph short ball early and plays a controlled pull, fetching it from outside off and sending it through mid-wicket.
 
Ball 1: No run. Mayank begins with a knee-high full toss at 138kph, which Allen gently bunts towards mid-on.

 

12:59 PM

New Zealand vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20I: New Zealand 46 for 0 after 4 overs

Arshdeep Singh continues the attack for India

Ball 6: FOUR! Another 17-run over for New Zealand. Tim Seifert makes room against the 136kph back-of-a-length delivery, stands tall and slams it over extra cover for a one-bounce boundary. That is the fourth boundary of the over.
 
Ball 5: One run. Finn Allen leans across to drive the pitched-up delivery outside off towards deep extra cover. Ishan Kishan collects the ball, while Seifert slips after completing the single.
 
Ball 4: No run. Arshdeep Singh switches back to over the wicket and bowls a good-length delivery on the stumps, which Allen defends from the crease.
 
Ball 3: FOUR! Allen makes it a hat-trick of boundaries. Arshdeep bowls from round the wicket, and Allen leans across to drive the 134kph delivery uppishly to the left of mid-off. Tilak Varma dives to his left but cannot reach the ball as it races to the boundary.
 
Ball 2: FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Allen. Arshdeep offers width with a 134kph short-of-length delivery, and Allen slashes hard, sending the ball over short third man.
 
Ball 1: FOUR! Arshdeep starts with a high full toss at 131kph. Allen throws his bat at it and elevates the ball over backward point for a boundary after a couple of bounces.

12:50 PM

New Zealand vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20I: New Zealand 29 for 0 after 3 overs

Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues the attack for India

Ball 6: SIX! Seifert launches the short-of-good-length delivery over the boundary and onto the roof. New Zealand collect 17 runs from the over.
 
Ball 5: FOUR! Seifert finally makes solid contact, clearing his left leg and waiting for the back-of-a-length delivery at 131kph before sending it away for a one-bounce boundary.
 
Ball 4: One run. Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets the 134kph short-of-length delivery to jag back in and cramp Finn Allen for room.
 
Ball 3: One run. Seifert shimmies down the track, makes room and slaps the 131kph length delivery to the right of mid-off. Shreyas Iyer dives full length to save three runs.
 
Ball 2: No run. Bhuvneshwar angles the short-of-length delivery into Seifert, who backs away and attempts to hoick across the line but misses.
 
Ball 1: FOUR! Seifert smashes the free hit towards the left of short third man. He clears his front leg to attack the 133kph yorker outside off but gets it off the toe end. Mayank Yadav dives but cannot stop the boundary.
 
Ball 1: NO-BALL! Bhuvneshwar oversteps. Seifert swings wildly at the 133kph short-of-length delivery, looking to pull through square leg, but misses. Sanju Samson dives to collect the ball behind the stumps.

12:44 PM

New Zealand vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20I: New Zealand 12 for 0 after 2 overs

Arshdeep Singh comes in the attack for India

Ball 6: Two runs. Seifert punches the short-of-good-length delivery outside off to the left of long-off. He slips after completing the first run but recovers quickly to return for the second. A tidy opening over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
 
Ball 5: No run. Bhuvneshwar bowls a 133kph short-of-length delivery, which Seifert punches towards shortish extra cover. The fielder dives to his right and makes a good stop.
 
Ball 4: One run. Finn Allen taps the fuller delivery with a hint of outswing towards backward point and sets off for a quick single. Axar Patel fires in a direct hit at the keeper's end with an underarm throw, but Seifert's dive saves him. The bat initially bounces before appearing to ground just before the stumps are broken. The umpire's review confirms not out.
 
Ball 3: One run. Seifert punches the short-of-length delivery that curves in towards the left of mid-off.
 
Ball 2: No run. Bhuvneshwar pulls his length back and gets the 129kph delivery to nip back in. Seifert attempts a heave across the line but misses the inside edge, with the ball bouncing over the stumps.
 
Ball 1: No run. Bhuvneshwar finds swing straightaway at 127kph, shaping the ball away from the right-hander. Seifert pokes at it but is beaten outside the edge.

12:39 PM

New Zealand vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20I: New Zealand 4 for 0 after 1 over

Bhuvneshwar Kumar opens the attack for India

Ball 6: Two runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar adjusts the field, bringing deep backward point in and moving mid-off to long-off.
 
Ball 5: No run. Bhuvneshwar bowls a 133kph short-of-length delivery, which Tim Seifert punches towards shortish extra cover. The fielder dives to his right and makes a good stop.
 
Ball 4: One run. Finn Allen taps the fuller delivery with a hint of outswing towards backward point and sets off for a quick single. Axar Patel fires in a direct hit at the keeper's end with an underarm throw, but Seifert's dive saves him. The bat initially bounces before appearing to ground just before the stumps are broken. The umpire's review confirms not out.
 
Ball 3: One run. Seifert punches the short-of-length delivery that curves in towards the left of mid-off.
 
Ball 2: No run. Bhuvneshwar pulls his length back and gets the 129kph delivery to nip back in. Seifert attempts a heave across the line but misses the inside edge, with the ball bouncing over the stumps.
 
Ball 1: No run. Bhuvneshwar finds swing straightaway at 127kph, shaping the ball away from the right-hander. Seifert pokes at it but is beaten outside the edge.

12:30 PM

New Zealand vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20I: Match underway

New Zealand openers, along with Indian players, are out in the middle as the first T20I match is now underway.

12:21 PM

New Zealand vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20I: IND vs NZ head-to-head in T20Is

No. Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Ground Match Date
1 India New Zealand India 96 runs Ahmedabad Mar 8, 2026
2 India New Zealand India 46 runs Thiruvananthapuram Jan 31, 2026
3 India New Zealand New Zealand 50 runs Visakhapatnam Jan 28, 2026
4 India New Zealand India 8 wickets Guwahati Jan 25, 2026
5 India New Zealand India 7 wickets Raipur Jan 23, 2026
6 India New Zealand India 48 runs Nagpur Jan 21, 2026
7 India New Zealand India 168 runs Ahmedabad Feb 1, 2023
8 India New Zealand India 6 wickets Lucknow Jan 29, 2023
9 India New Zealand New Zealand 21 runs Ranchi Jan 27, 2023
10 New Zealand India Tied Match tied Napier Nov 22, 2022
11 New Zealand India India 65 runs Mount Maunganui Nov 20, 2022
12 India New Zealand India 73 runs Eden Gardens Nov 21, 2021
13 India New Zealand India 7 wickets Ranchi Nov 19, 2021
14 India New Zealand India 5 wickets Jaipur Nov 17, 2021
15 India New Zealand New Zealand 8 wickets Dubai (DICS) Oct 31, 2021
16 New Zealand India India 7 runs Mount Maunganui Feb 2, 2020
17 New Zealand India Tied India won in Super Over Wellington Jan 31, 2020
18 New Zealand India Tied India won in Super Over Hamilton Jan 29, 2020
19 New Zealand India India 7 wickets Auckland Jan 26, 2020
20 New Zealand India India 6 wickets Auckland Jan 24, 2020
21 New Zealand India New Zealand 4 runs Hamilton Feb 10, 2019
22 New Zealand India India 7 wickets Auckland Feb 8, 2019
23 New Zealand India New Zealand 80 runs Wellington Feb 6, 2019
24 India New Zealand India 6 runs Thiruvananthapuram Nov 7, 2017
25 India New Zealand New Zealand 40 runs Rajkot Nov 4, 2017
26 India New Zealand India 53 runs Delhi Nov 1, 2017
27 India New Zealand New Zealand 47 runs Nagpur Mar 15, 2016
28 India New Zealand New Zealand 1 run Chennai Sep 11, 2012
29 New Zealand India New Zealand 5 wickets Wellington Feb 27, 2009
30 New Zealand India New Zealand 7 wickets Christchurch Feb 25, 2009
31 India New Zealand New Zealand 10 runs Johannesburg Sep 16, 2007

12:10 PM

New Zealand vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20I: New Zealand playing 11

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson

12:08 PM

New Zealand vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20I: India playing 11

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav

12:02 PM

New Zealand vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20I: India win the toss

India win the toss and opt to bowl first.

12:00 PM

New Zealand vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20I: Toss underway

The captains of both teams are out in the middle as the toss for the 1st T20I between New Zealand and India is now underway.
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Topics :India cricket teamNew Zealand cricket teamIndia vs New ZealandT20 cricketMitchell SantnerShreyas IyerCricket News

First Published: Oct 22 2026 | 11:30 AM IST