New Zealand vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20I: Axar removes Allen on 45; NZ 81/2 (8 overs)
New Zealand vs India LIVE UPDATES: Shreyas Iyer-led Team India will aim to kick-start their New Zealand tour with a win in the first T20I in Christchurch
Home
Latest
E-paper
Companies
Industry
Economy
WebinarsNew
Deep DiveNew
Blueprint
Finance
Markets
Budget
India News
Politics
External Affairs Defence Security
World News
Opinion
Technology
Immigration
Specials
Partner Content
Sports
Cricket
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Social Viral
Health
BS Decoded
Books
Education
Newsletters
Web Stories
BS at 50
Multimedia
Sudoku
Crossword
BS Apps
Management
Premium
Indulgence
Explore Business Standard
New Zealand vs India LIVE UPDATES: Shreyas Iyer-led Team India will aim to kick-start their New Zealand tour with a win in the first T20I in Christchurch
1:21 PM
1:17 PM
1:14 PM
1:06 PM
1:02 PM
12:59 PM
12:50 PM
12:44 PM
12:39 PM
12:30 PM
12:21 PM
|No.
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Winner
|Margin
|Ground
|Match Date
|1
|India
|New Zealand
|India
|96 runs
|Ahmedabad
|Mar 8, 2026
|2
|India
|New Zealand
|India
|46 runs
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Jan 31, 2026
|3
|India
|New Zealand
|New Zealand
|50 runs
|Visakhapatnam
|Jan 28, 2026
|4
|India
|New Zealand
|India
|8 wickets
|Guwahati
|Jan 25, 2026
|5
|India
|New Zealand
|India
|7 wickets
|Raipur
|Jan 23, 2026
|6
|India
|New Zealand
|India
|48 runs
|Nagpur
|Jan 21, 2026
|7
|India
|New Zealand
|India
|168 runs
|Ahmedabad
|Feb 1, 2023
|8
|India
|New Zealand
|India
|6 wickets
|Lucknow
|Jan 29, 2023
|9
|India
|New Zealand
|New Zealand
|21 runs
|Ranchi
|Jan 27, 2023
|10
|New Zealand
|India
|Tied
|Match tied
|Napier
|Nov 22, 2022
|11
|New Zealand
|India
|India
|65 runs
|Mount Maunganui
|Nov 20, 2022
|12
|India
|New Zealand
|India
|73 runs
|Eden Gardens
|Nov 21, 2021
|13
|India
|New Zealand
|India
|7 wickets
|Ranchi
|Nov 19, 2021
|14
|India
|New Zealand
|India
|5 wickets
|Jaipur
|Nov 17, 2021
|15
|India
|New Zealand
|New Zealand
|8 wickets
|Dubai (DICS)
|Oct 31, 2021
|16
|New Zealand
|India
|India
|7 runs
|Mount Maunganui
|Feb 2, 2020
|17
|New Zealand
|India
|Tied
|India won in Super Over
|Wellington
|Jan 31, 2020
|18
|New Zealand
|India
|Tied
|India won in Super Over
|Hamilton
|Jan 29, 2020
|19
|New Zealand
|India
|India
|7 wickets
|Auckland
|Jan 26, 2020
|20
|New Zealand
|India
|India
|6 wickets
|Auckland
|Jan 24, 2020
|21
|New Zealand
|India
|New Zealand
|4 runs
|Hamilton
|Feb 10, 2019
|22
|New Zealand
|India
|India
|7 wickets
|Auckland
|Feb 8, 2019
|23
|New Zealand
|India
|New Zealand
|80 runs
|Wellington
|Feb 6, 2019
|24
|India
|New Zealand
|India
|6 runs
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Nov 7, 2017
|25
|India
|New Zealand
|New Zealand
|40 runs
|Rajkot
|Nov 4, 2017
|26
|India
|New Zealand
|India
|53 runs
|Delhi
|Nov 1, 2017
|27
|India
|New Zealand
|New Zealand
|47 runs
|Nagpur
|Mar 15, 2016
|28
|India
|New Zealand
|New Zealand
|1 run
|Chennai
|Sep 11, 2012
|29
|New Zealand
|India
|New Zealand
|5 wickets
|Wellington
|Feb 27, 2009
|30
|New Zealand
|India
|New Zealand
|7 wickets
|Christchurch
|Feb 25, 2009
|31
|India
|New Zealand
|New Zealand
|10 runs
|Johannesburg
|Sep 16, 2007
12:10 PM
12:08 PM
12:02 PM
12:00 PM
11:50 AM
11:40 AM
11:30 AM
Topics :India cricket teamNew Zealand cricket teamIndia vs New ZealandT20 cricketMitchell SantnerShreyas IyerCricket News
First Published: Oct 22 2026 | 11:30 AM IST