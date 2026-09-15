Nottinghamshire rope in Mukesh Kumar for two County Championship matches

In-form India pacer Mukesh Kumar has joined Nottinghamshire and will play the final two fixtures of the 2026 English County Championship season.

Mukesh has 26 international caps across all formats, including three Test matches, in which he has taken 32 wickets.

"I am really pleased to sign for Nottinghamshire at an important time in the season. I can't wait to arrive in England and test myself in county cricket," said Mukesh in a release issued by the club.

"I want to contribute as much as I can while I am here to help Nottinghamshire to success, and I am looking forward to working with the coaches and my new teammates," he added.

His stint at Trent Bridge will be the first time in his career that he has represented a domestic side away from Bengal. "Coming to England is always a good challenge, and I am excited by the chance to play for a new team in new conditions," he said. "I will give everything while I am part of Nottinghamshire, and I hope together, we can be successful." Nottinghamshire head coach, Peter Moores, said: "We're really excited to get Mukesh over at what is a crucial time of the season. He comes straight off the back of a really competitive game in the Duleep Trophy final, in which he was on the winning team and played a pivotal role in securing the win for East Zone." Mukesh was the highest wicket-taker in this season's Duleep Trophy, capturing 12 wickets at an impressive average of 14.91.