NZ plan surface-specific strategies to counter Rohit, Kohli, says Santner

Wary of the threat posed by Indian batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner says his bowlers will have to be very disciplined when they attempt to execute surface-specific strategies against the two veterans in the five-match ODI series beginning here on Wednesday.

Rohit and Kohli are now only playing the ODI format and Santner said the two are good for the game.

"They're getting on, but they're still playing very well. We saw it in the last series against the West Indies. I've seen it for a long time. I've seen Rohit in the IPL as well," Santner said at the pre-match press conference.

Santner said the bowling strategy would depend largely on the nature of the surface, with his side needing to be prepared for both seam-friendly conditions and flatter pitches. "When it's doing a bit, what does it look like? And then when it's flat, what does that look like as well?" he said. He acknowledged the considerable attention surrounding the two Indian stars. "...I think it draws the crowds. We've had some really good crowds throughout the T20 series, and I expect they'll be the same with Rohit and Virat being here," he said. Santner said New Zealand had already discussed India's batting line-up within the bowling group, including how to operate against the senior batters in different conditions.

"We've obviously sat down as a bowling group and discussed what that looks like, what their line-up looks like, how to operate in New Zealand, which I guess we know how to operate on these pitches," he said. He pointed out that Rohit and Kohli's experience at the top of the order continued to make them formidable opponents, with their roles being to provide an aggressive start for the middle and lower order. "Their role is to go pretty hard at the top and then set up a good score in the middle and let their power come in at the end," Santner said.

"Rohit, obviously, and Kohli have done it for a long time. Shubman's been outstanding as well for the last five years," he added. Santner also pointed to Rohit's improved ability to counter short-pitched bowling, saying teams could no longer expect to trouble the Indian opener with that tactic. "Teams have tried to go short at Rohit before, but he hits those for six now," he said. Santner felt the key would be to maintain discipline and build pressure rather than rely on any particular bowling tactic. "If the pitch offers more than the other night, can you do it for a long period of time and challenge the batter? And then if it's flat, how do we change? What does it look like? Subtle field changes," he said.