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NZ vs IND 1st T20I live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

New Zealand vs India 1st T20I begins at 12:30 pm IST on Thursday, with the toss at 12 pm IST. Fans in India can stream the match on the SonyLIV app and website

India vs New Zealand India 1st T20I live streaming details
India vs New Zealand India 1st T20I live streaming details
Our Bureau New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2026 | 12:12 PM IST
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India will look to make a winning start to their five-match T20I series against New Zealand as the two teams meet in the opening match today at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Led by Shreyas Iyer, the visitors will rely on their formidable batting line-up to overcome New Zealand’s pace attack in conditions that could test their adaptability.
 
The coin flip of the match went in India's way who opted to field first.
 
Captains' take after toss:
 
Mitchell Santner (NZ): We were going to bowl. Looks a fresh wicket. Guys are really excited for a big series. It's cool to play against India. The depth we've got is really good. (On Bevon Jacobs) He's shown what he can do, lot of power in the middle-order.
 
Shreyas Iyer (IND): We'll bowl first. Quick turnaround, got to see how the wicket will play. Pretty well, a lot of them took time to get used to the conditions. Everyone is professional. A lot of positives, especially in the batting. Bowling-wise, it wasn't easy to bowl. Reddy and Mayank come in.
 
New Zealand vs India 1st T20I playing 11:
 
New Zealand playing 11: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson
 
India playing 11: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav 
 
Now, keeping all this in mind, let’s take a look at how fans from across the globe can watch the match live.
 
New Zealand vs India 1st T20I broadcasting details
Country/regionLive telecast (TV)Live streaming platform
IndiaSony Sports NetworkSonyLIV
New ZealandSky SportSky Sport NOW
United KingdomTNT Sports 1TNT Sports streaming service
AustraliaFox SportsKayo Sports
United StatesWillow TVWillow TV
CanadaWillow TVWillow TV

New Zealand vs India 1st T20I: Live streaming and broadcast details

When will the New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match take place?
 
The first T20I match between New Zealand and India will be played on Thursday, October 22.
 
What will be the venue for the New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match on Thursday?
 
Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host the first T20I match between New Zealand and India.
 
What time will the toss for the New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match take place?
 
The toss for the New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match will take place at 12 pm IST.
 
What time will the New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match begin?
 
The New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match will begin at 12:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match in India?
 
The live telecast of the New Zealand vs India 1st T20I will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match in India?
 
SonyLIV, through its app and website, will live stream the first T20I match between New Zealand and India in India.
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First Published: Oct 22 2026 | 11:40 AM IST

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