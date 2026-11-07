NZ vs IND 2nd ODI live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?
India won the toss and opted to field against New Zealand in the second ODI, with live telecast on Sony Sports Network and streaming on the SonyLIV app and website
India won the toss and opted to field against New Zealand in the second ODI, with live telecast on Sony Sports Network and streaming on the SonyLIV app and website
What is New Zealand's playing 11 for the second ODI against India?
Will Young, Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner.
What is India's playing 11 for the second ODI against New Zealand?
Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh.
|New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI broadcasting details
|Country/region
|Live telecast (TV)
|Live streaming platform
|India
|Sony Sports Network
|SonyLIV
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport
|Sky Sport NOW
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sports 1
|TNT Sports streaming service
|Australia
|Fox Sports
|Kayo Sports
|United States
|Willow TV
|Willow TV
|Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow TV
When will the New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI match take place?
The second ODI match between New Zealand and India will be played on Saturday, November 7.
What is the venue for the New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI match?
Hnry Stadium in Wellington is hosting the second ODI match between New Zealand and India.
Who won the toss in the New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI match?
India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to field.
What time will the New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI match begin?
The New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 am IST.
How many overs will be played in the New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI match?
The match has been reduced to 47 overs a side following an inspection.
Where to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI match in India?
The live telecast of the New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI match in India?
SonyLIV, through its app and website, will live stream the second ODI match between New Zealand and India in India.
First Published: Nov 07 2026 | 8:01 AM IST