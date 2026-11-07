NZ vs IND 2nd ODI live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to field against New Zealand in the second ODI at Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Saturday. The match has been reduced to 47 overs a side following an inspection, with play scheduled to begin at 8:30 am IST.

Both teams have retained their playing 11s, with Gill pointing to the overcast conditions and a pitch that had been under covers.

“We will bowl first. No surprises, the conditions are overcast and the wicket was under covers. Yesterday's practice was called off because of rain, but we have prepared well and are in good spirits. Same team for us,” Gill said.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said his batters would need to negotiate the early assistance for the bowlers.