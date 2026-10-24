NZ vs IND 2nd T20I live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

India will look to build on their thrilling 226-run chase in the series opener when they take on New Zealand in the second T20I at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, with Shreyas Iyer’s side aiming to extend their lead to 2-0.
The hosts will be keen to address their bowling and fielding shortcomings after conceding 94 runs in the powerplay and allowing India’s lower-middle order to recover from a cluster of quick wickets. Despite posting 225/4, their highest T20I total at home, New Zealand failed to defend the target, with Glenn Phillips identifying the need for improvement in the middle overs.
India, meanwhile, will continue to rely on their explosive opening partnership after the batters added 93 runs off just 35 balls in the first match. However, the middle order needs greater consistency, particularly after Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma failed to capitalise on their opportunities.
India’s bowling remains another concern, having conceded 200-plus totals in four consecutive completed matches.