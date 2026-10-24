NZ vs IND 2nd T20I live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

India will look to build on their thrilling 226-run chase in the series opener when they take on New Zealand in the second T20I at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, with Shreyas Iyer’s side aiming to extend their lead to 2-0.

The hosts will be keen to address their bowling and fielding shortcomings after conceding 94 runs in the powerplay and allowing India’s lower-middle order to recover from a cluster of quick wickets. Despite posting 225/4, their highest T20I total at home, New Zealand failed to defend the target, with Glenn Phillips identifying the need for improvement in the middle overs.

India, meanwhile, will continue to rely on their explosive opening partnership after the batters added 93 runs off just 35 balls in the first match. However, the middle order needs greater consistency, particularly after Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma failed to capitalise on their opportunities. ALSO READ: New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I: Playing 11, live toss time (IST), streaming India’s bowling remains another concern, having conceded 200-plus totals in four consecutive completed matches. Now, keeping all this in mind, let’s take a look at how fans from all across the globe can watch the match live. New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I broadcasting details Country/region Live telecast (TV) Live streaming platform India Sony Sports Network SonyLIV New Zealand Sky Sport Sky Sport NOW United Kingdom TNT Sports 1 TNT Sports streaming service Australia Fox Sports Kayo Sports United States Willow TV Willow TV Canada Willow TV Willow TV New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I: Live streaming and broadcast details When will the New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match take place?

The second T20I match between New Zealand and India will be played on Saturday, October 24. What will be the venue for the New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match on Saturday? Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host the second T20I match between New Zealand and India. What time will the toss for the New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match take place? The toss for the New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match will take place at 12:00 pm IST. What time will the New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match begin? The New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match will begin at 12:30 pm IST.