NZ vs IND 3rd T20I live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?
Shreyas Iyer won the toss for India in the 3rd T20I and invited Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand to bat first. Fans in India can stream the match on the SonyLIV app and website
Shreyas Iyer won the toss for India in the 3rd T20I and invited Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand to bat first. Fans in India can stream the match on the SonyLIV app and website
Captain's take after toss: Shreyas Iyer (IND): We are going to bowl. Certain aspects we definitely need to keep improving. The dimensions and conditions are different, so the quicker we adapt the better for us. Lot of players are pretty mature to understand when they are not starting. Same team for us. Mitchell Santner (NZ): Santner: Looks like another good wicket, some pace and bounce. There is no wind which is nice. The dimensions are slightly different to where we have come from. We know India are a great side, you can't let your foot off the gas. Three changes. Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Nathan Smith are out. Matthew Fisher, Kyle Jamieson and Adam Milne are in. New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I playing 11 New Zealand playing 11: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher India playing 11: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav
|New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I broadcasting details
|Country/region
|Live telecast (TV)
|Live streaming platform
|India
|Sony Sports Network
|SonyLIV
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport
|Sky Sport NOW
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sports 1
|TNT Sports streaming service
|Australia
|Fox Sports
|Kayo Sports
|United States
|Willow TV
|Willow TV
|Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow TV
First Published: Oct 27 2026 | 11:28 AM IST