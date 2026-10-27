NZ vs IND 3rd T20I live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

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New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I: Live streaming and broadcast details

When will the New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I match take place?

The third T20I match between New Zealand and India will be played on Tuesday, October 27.

What will be the venue for the New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I match on Tuesday?

Now, keeping all this in mind, let’s take a look at how fans from across the globe can watch the match live.