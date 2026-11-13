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NZ vs IND 4th ODI: India suffer their 2nd biggest defeat in ODI history

India's 89 all-out against New Zealand at Bay Oval is also their sixth-lowest total in ODI history

NZ vs IND 4th ODI
NZ vs IND 4th ODI
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2026 | 2:18 PM IST
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The Indian cricket team’s winning streak in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand came to an end on Friday, November 13, as after winning the first two ODIs, followed by a washed-out third game, the Men in Blue suffered a record defeat by 244 runs against the Kiwis at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.
 
The 244-run loss against New Zealand is now India’s second-biggest defeat by runs in their ODI history, just behind their 245-run loss against Sri Lanka in 2000 in Sharjah. This is also New Zealand’s second-biggest margin of victory by runs, behind their 290-run win against Ireland in 2008.
 
Earlier in the match, New Zealand batted first and posted 333 runs on the board due to a brilliant ton from Will Young (125 runs off 108 balls). In reply, India were bundled out for just 89 in 26.4 overs. Matt Henry, with his brilliant spell of 6 for 27, was the most successful bowler for the hosts.
 
Ishan Kishan (27 runs off 53 balls) was India’s top scorer, followed by 21-run innings each from Axar Patel and Naman Dhir.
 
India still lead 2-1 in the series and will hope to win the series by securing a victory in the final ODI at the same venue on November 15. 
 
Biggest margin of loss for India in ODIs (by runs)
 
WinnerMargin (runs)TargetOvers faced by IndiaOppositionGroundMatch date
Sri Lanka24530026.3IndiaSharjah29 Oct 2000
New Zealand24433426.4IndiaBay Oval, Mount Maunganui13 Nov 2026
South Africa21443936.0IndiaWankhede25 Oct 2015
Australia20836033.2IndiaSydney8 Feb 2004
England20233560.0IndiaLord's7 Jun 1975
New Zealand20028929.3IndiaDambulla10 Aug 2010
Pakistan18033930.3IndiaThe Oval18 Jun 2017
Australia16232137.5IndiaNottingham13 Jun 1983
Sri Lanka16134944.5IndiaKingston2 Jul 2013
Pakistan15930437.0IndiaDelhi17 Apr 2005
South Africa15724929.1IndiaDurban22 Nov 2006
Australia15233046.5IndiaAdelaide26 Jan 2000
Pakistan14327936.1IndiaJaipur24 Mar 1999
 
Biggest margin of win for New Zealand in ODIs (by runs)
 
MarginTargetOversOppositionGroundMatch date
290 runs40328.4IrelandAberdeen1 Jul 2008
244 runs33426.4IndiaMount Maunganui13 Nov 2026
210 runs34842.4U.S.A.The Oval10 Sep 2004
206 runs27726.3AustraliaAdelaide27 Jan 1986
204 runs32628.0West IndiesChristchurch23 Dec 2017
202 runs37444.0ZimbabweNapier9 Feb 2012
200 runs28929.3IndiaDambulla10 Aug 2010
198 runs27519.5Sri LankaAuckland25 Mar 2023
192 runs39843.0ZimbabweBulawayo24 Aug 2005
190 runs34539.3IrelandDublin (Malahide)21 May 2017

Sixth-lowest total for India

India’s 89 all-out against New Zealand at Bay Oval is also their sixth-lowest total in ODI history. This is also only the eighth time the Indian team has been bundled out for less than 100 in ODI history.
 
Their lowest ODI total is 54, which came against Sri Lanka in 2000, in the same game in which they registered their biggest defeat by margin of runs.
 
Lowest ODI totals by India
 
ScoreOversRun rateInningsOppositionGroundResultMatch date
5426.32.032Sri LankaSharjahLost29 Oct 2000
6325.52.431AustraliaSydneyLost8 Jan 1981
7824.13.222Sri LankaKanpurLost24 Dec 1986
7934.22.31PakistanSialkotLost13 Oct 1978
8829.32.982New ZealandDambullaLost10 Aug 2010
8926.43.332New ZealandMount MaunganuiLost13 Nov 2026
9129.13.122South AfricaDurbanLost22 Nov 2006
9230.52.981New ZealandHamiltonLost31 Jan 2019
10036.32.731AustraliaSydneyLost14 Jan 2000
10028.33.52West IndiesAhmedabadLost16 Nov 1993
10333.43.051Sri LankaDambullaLost22 Aug 2010
10326.33.882Sri LankaColombo (RPS)Lost29 Aug 2008
10525.34.111BangladeshMirpurWon17 Jun 2014
10841.12.621New ZealandChristchurchLost1 Jan 2003
10832.53.281New ZealandAucklandLost26 Dec 2002
11238.22.921Sri LankaDharamsalaLost10 Dec 2017
 
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First Published: Nov 13 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

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