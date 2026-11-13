NZ vs IND 4th ODI: India suffer their 2nd biggest defeat in ODI history
India's 89 all-out against New Zealand at Bay Oval is also their sixth-lowest total in ODI history
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
India's 89 all-out against New Zealand at Bay Oval is also their sixth-lowest total in ODI history
|Winner
|Margin (runs)
|Target
|Overs faced by India
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match date
|Sri Lanka
|245
|300
|26.3
|India
|Sharjah
|29 Oct 2000
|New Zealand
|244
|334
|26.4
|India
|Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
|13 Nov 2026
|South Africa
|214
|439
|36.0
|India
|Wankhede
|25 Oct 2015
|Australia
|208
|360
|33.2
|India
|Sydney
|8 Feb 2004
|England
|202
|335
|60.0
|India
|Lord's
|7 Jun 1975
|New Zealand
|200
|289
|29.3
|India
|Dambulla
|10 Aug 2010
|Pakistan
|180
|339
|30.3
|India
|The Oval
|18 Jun 2017
|Australia
|162
|321
|37.5
|India
|Nottingham
|13 Jun 1983
|Sri Lanka
|161
|349
|44.5
|India
|Kingston
|2 Jul 2013
|Pakistan
|159
|304
|37.0
|India
|Delhi
|17 Apr 2005
|South Africa
|157
|249
|29.1
|India
|Durban
|22 Nov 2006
|Australia
|152
|330
|46.5
|India
|Adelaide
|26 Jan 2000
|Pakistan
|143
|279
|36.1
|India
|Jaipur
|24 Mar 1999
|Margin
|Target
|Overs
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match date
|290 runs
|403
|28.4
|Ireland
|Aberdeen
|1 Jul 2008
|244 runs
|334
|26.4
|India
|Mount Maunganui
|13 Nov 2026
|210 runs
|348
|42.4
|U.S.A.
|The Oval
|10 Sep 2004
|206 runs
|277
|26.3
|Australia
|Adelaide
|27 Jan 1986
|204 runs
|326
|28.0
|West Indies
|Christchurch
|23 Dec 2017
|202 runs
|374
|44.0
|Zimbabwe
|Napier
|9 Feb 2012
|200 runs
|289
|29.3
|India
|Dambulla
|10 Aug 2010
|198 runs
|275
|19.5
|Sri Lanka
|Auckland
|25 Mar 2023
|192 runs
|398
|43.0
|Zimbabwe
|Bulawayo
|24 Aug 2005
|190 runs
|345
|39.3
|Ireland
|Dublin (Malahide)
|21 May 2017
|Score
|Overs
|Run rate
|Innings
|Opposition
|Ground
|Result
|Match date
|54
|26.3
|2.03
|2
|Sri Lanka
|Sharjah
|Lost
|29 Oct 2000
|63
|25.5
|2.43
|1
|Australia
|Sydney
|Lost
|8 Jan 1981
|78
|24.1
|3.22
|2
|Sri Lanka
|Kanpur
|Lost
|24 Dec 1986
|79
|34.2
|2.3
|1
|Pakistan
|Sialkot
|Lost
|13 Oct 1978
|88
|29.3
|2.98
|2
|New Zealand
|Dambulla
|Lost
|10 Aug 2010
|89
|26.4
|3.33
|2
|New Zealand
|Mount Maunganui
|Lost
|13 Nov 2026
|91
|29.1
|3.12
|2
|South Africa
|Durban
|Lost
|22 Nov 2006
|92
|30.5
|2.98
|1
|New Zealand
|Hamilton
|Lost
|31 Jan 2019
|100
|36.3
|2.73
|1
|Australia
|Sydney
|Lost
|14 Jan 2000
|100
|28.3
|3.5
|2
|West Indies
|Ahmedabad
|Lost
|16 Nov 1993
|103
|33.4
|3.05
|1
|Sri Lanka
|Dambulla
|Lost
|22 Aug 2010
|103
|26.3
|3.88
|2
|Sri Lanka
|Colombo (RPS)
|Lost
|29 Aug 2008
|105
|25.3
|4.11
|1
|Bangladesh
|Mirpur
|Won
|17 Jun 2014
|108
|41.1
|2.62
|1
|New Zealand
|Christchurch
|Lost
|1 Jan 2003
|108
|32.5
|3.28
|1
|New Zealand
|Auckland
|Lost
|26 Dec 2002
|112
|38.2
|2.92
|1
|Sri Lanka
|Dharamsala
|Lost
|10 Dec 2017
First Published: Nov 13 2026 | 2:17 PM IST