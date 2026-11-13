NZ vs IND 4th ODI: India suffer their 2nd biggest defeat in ODI history

The Indian cricket team’s winning streak in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand came to an end on Friday, November 13, as after winning the first two ODIs, followed by a washed-out third game, the Men in Blue suffered a record defeat by 244 runs against the Kiwis at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

The 244-run loss against New Zealand is now India’s second-biggest defeat by runs in their ODI history, just behind their 245-run loss against Sri Lanka in 2000 in Sharjah. This is also New Zealand’s second-biggest margin of victory by runs, behind their 290-run win against Ireland in 2008.

Earlier in the match, New Zealand batted first and posted 333 runs on the board due to a brilliant ton from Will Young (125 runs off 108 balls). In reply, India were bundled out for just 89 in 26.4 overs. Matt Henry, with his brilliant spell of 6 for 27, was the most successful bowler for the hosts. Ishan Kishan (27 runs off 53 balls) was India’s top scorer, followed by 21-run innings each from Axar Patel and Naman Dhir. ALSO READ: David Warner slams Cummins over Khawaja remarks, says book tells truth India still lead 2-1 in the series and will hope to win the series by securing a victory in the final ODI at the same venue on November 15.

Biggest margin of loss for India in ODIs (by runs) Winner Margin (runs) Target Overs faced by India Opposition Ground Match date Sri Lanka 245 300 26.3 India Sharjah 29 Oct 2000 New Zealand 244 334 26.4 India Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 13 Nov 2026 South Africa 214 439 36.0 India Wankhede 25 Oct 2015 Australia 208 360 33.2 India Sydney 8 Feb 2004 England 202 335 60.0 India Lord's 7 Jun 1975 New Zealand 200 289 29.3 India Dambulla 10 Aug 2010 Pakistan 180 339 30.3 India The Oval 18 Jun 2017 Australia 162 321 37.5 India Nottingham 13 Jun 1983 Sri Lanka 161 349 44.5 India Kingston 2 Jul 2013 Pakistan 159 304 37.0 India Delhi 17 Apr 2005 South Africa 157 249 29.1 India Durban 22 Nov 2006 Australia 152 330 46.5 India Adelaide 26 Jan 2000 Pakistan 143 279 36.1 India Jaipur 24 Mar 1999 Biggest margin of win for New Zealand in ODIs (by runs) Margin Target Overs Opposition Ground Match date 290 runs 403 28.4 Ireland Aberdeen 1 Jul 2008 244 runs 334 26.4 India Mount Maunganui 13 Nov 2026 210 runs 348 42.4 U.S.A. The Oval 10 Sep 2004 206 runs 277 26.3 Australia Adelaide 27 Jan 1986 204 runs 326 28.0 West Indies Christchurch 23 Dec 2017 202 runs 374 44.0 Zimbabwe Napier 9 Feb 2012 200 runs 289 29.3 India Dambulla 10 Aug 2010 198 runs 275 19.5 Sri Lanka Auckland 25 Mar 2023 192 runs 398 43.0 Zimbabwe Bulawayo 24 Aug 2005 190 runs 345 39.3 Ireland Dublin (Malahide) 21 May 2017 Sixth-lowest total for India India’s 89 all-out against New Zealand at Bay Oval is also their sixth-lowest total in ODI history. This is also only the eighth time the Indian team has been bundled out for less than 100 in ODI history.