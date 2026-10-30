NZ vs IND 4th T20I live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

The fourth T20I between New Zealand and India is underway at Eden Park in Auckland. New Zealand are batting first after India won the toss and opted to field first. The hosts reach 34/2 after three overs, with Finn Allen (5 not out off 4 balls) and Glenn Phillips (0 not out off 1 ball) at the crease. Mayank Yadav strikes for the second time, dismissing Daryl Mitchell (24 runs off 9 balls) after an explosive 20-run over. Mitchell takes the attack to Mayank at the start of the third over, smashing two sixes and two fours in four consecutive deliveries to collect 20 runs. The New Zealand batter targets the leg side with powerful strokes before finding the gap through point and third man. However, Mayank responds with a 143kph yorker on the fifth delivery, trapping Mitchell in front. The batter reviews the on-field decision, but ball-tracking confirms that the delivery is hitting the off and middle stumps. Mitchell's brief but aggressive innings ends after giving New Zealand some much-needed momentum following Tim Seifert's early dismissal. Mayank finishes the over with two wickets, having conceded 25 runs in his first two overs.

Captain's take after toss: Shreyas Iyer (IND): We're going to bowl. Just following the same pattern. The intent, the positivity was there from ball one. The execution was phenomenal. The wind is following us everywhere, it's getting chillier. It's important to be ruthless. The boys have been given the same message. Everyone is in high spirits. Expecting bounce and seam movement. Mitchell Santner (NZ):Another fresh start today. It does bounce a bit more here. Looks like another good pitch. If you get a start, you can cash in. We've talked about plans. Batting group, we've done well. Today's going to be tough to catch with the wind. They come really hard at us in the powerplay. New Zealand vs India 4th T20I playing 11 New Zealand playing 11: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher India playing 11: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav ALSO READ: New Zealand vs India 4th T20I: Playing 11, live toss time (IST), streaming

Now, keeping all this in mind, let’s take a look at how fans from across the globe can watch the match live.

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New Zealand vs India 4th T20I: Live streaming and broadcast details

When will the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match take place?

The fourth T20I match between New Zealand and India will be played on Friday, October 30.

What will be the venue for the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match on Friday?

Eden Park in Auckland will host the fourth T20I match between New Zealand and India.

What time will the toss for the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match take place?

The toss for the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match will take place at 12:00 pm IST.

What time will the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match begin?

The New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match will begin at 12:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match in India?

The live telecast of the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match in India?

SonyLIV, through its app and website, will live stream the fourth T20I match between New Zealand and India in India.