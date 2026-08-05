Pakistan Cricket Board contests disclosure order in Islamabad High Court

The Pakistan Cricket Board has moved the Islamabad High Court, challenging Pakistan Information Commission orders directing it to disclose confidential financial records, players' contracts and employee salary details.

The PIC has issued the directives under the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017 on July 9, seeking the PCB's annual budgets for the financial years 2023-26, expenditure break-ups, players' and employees' contracts, and salary details.

The commission has also sought details of the players and officials who travelled to this year's T20 World Cup, besides expenditure incurred and steps taken to upgrade Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

A PCB source said this was a "Catch-22 situation" since if they complied with the PIC directives, it could trigger similar demands from other institutions and committees for access to its financial dealings, including those related to the Pakistan Super League.