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Pakistan lose 11 WTC points, fined 50 per cent match fee for slow over-rate

Pakistan had lost the series opener at Leeds by an innings and 103 runs, the second Test at Lord's by 194 runs and the third Test at Edgbaston by 8 wickets.

Pakistan cricket team
Pakistan's players walk off following the conclusion of England's first innings during day two of the third cricket Test between England and Pakistan in Birmingham, England. Photo: AP | PTI
Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2026 | 5:11 PM IST
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Pakistan were on Monday fined 50 per cent of the match fess of their third and final Test against England at Birmingham, along with a deduction of 11 World Test Championship points for maintaining slow over-rate.

The ICC said that Pakistan, who were crushed 0-3 in the Test series by hosts England, were found to be 11 overs short of the target "after time allowances were taken into consideration".

Pakistan had lost the series opener at Leeds by an innings and 103 runs, the second Test at Lord's by 194 runs and the third Test at Edgbaston by 8 wickets.

"Pakistan have been hit with a pair of sanctions for maintaining a slow over-rate during the third and final ICC World Test Championship contest against England in Birmingham," the ICC said.

The sanctions were imposed by ICC match referee Ranjan Madugalle, on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Allahudien Palekar and fourth umpire Russell Warren.

"It means Pakistan lose ground at the bottom of the World Test Championship standings as a result, with the side now sitting in ninth place with a 4.63 points percentage," the ICC said.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for each over their team fails to bowl within the allotted time, with the maximum penalty capped at 50 percent of the match fee." "In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, 11 World Test Championship points have been deducted from Pakistan's points total," the ICC said.

Languishing at the bottom of the WTC points table in the ninth position, Pakistan have only two wins to and seven defeats from nine Tests so far.

Pakistan will host Sri Lanka for a two-Test series in November at Rawalpindi and Lahore in their next WTC assignment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 14 2026 | 5:11 PM IST

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