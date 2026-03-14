PCB rejects claims of fines for players after T20 World Cup elimination

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday denied the imposition of fines on members of its T20 World Cup squad for not reaching the semifinals of the tournament.

Amir Mir, the PCB spokesperson, refuted the reports to that effect that appeared in a section of the media.

"No player has been fined but yes the board is thinking about working out a formula for players because they get lot of incentives when they perform well," Mir told reporters here.

Mir noted that each player now earns close to PKR 6-7 crores so the board is contemplating making them responsible for their performances.