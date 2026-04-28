Home / Cricket / News / PM Modi inaugurates 6 new ICC indoor cricket academies in North-East India

PM Modi inaugurates 6 new ICC indoor cricket academies in North-East India

According to the BCCI, ICC chairman Jay Shah, along with all board office bearers, attended the ceremony, while representatives from the remaining North-Eastern states joined virtually.

BCCI indoor cricket academy
BCCI indoor cricket academy
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 6:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually inaugurated six modern indoor cricket academies across North-East India, marking a major step in the expansion of cricket infrastructure under the BCCI’s development programme.
 
The newly launched high-performance centres are situated in Rangpo (Sikkim), Doimukh (Arunachal Pradesh), Imphal (Manipur), Madankurklang (Meghalaya), Aizawl (Mizoram), and Dimapur (Nagaland). The inauguration took place during a state event in Gangtok, Sikkim.
 
BCCI’s Vision for Regional Development
 
According to the BCCI, ICC chairman Jay Shah, along with all board office bearers, attended the ceremony, while representatives from the remaining North-Eastern states joined virtually. The board highlighted that the project was initiated during Shah’s tenure as BCCI Secretary, with the aim of strengthening cricket at the grassroots level in emerging regions.
 
The foundation stones for these academies were laid in May 2024, initiating a structured plan to build world-class training facilities in the region. 
 
World-Class Training Facilities
 
Each academy has been developed as a modern performance centre featuring indoor practice pitches, advanced gymnasiums, temperature-controlled swimming pools, and dedicated administrative and training infrastructure.    These facilities are designed to support year-round training, especially in a region affected by long monsoon seasons, while also reducing the need for players to travel elsewhere for professional coaching.
 
Leadership Views on the Initiative
 
BCCI president Mithun Manhas described the initiative as a major effort to decentralise cricket infrastructure and ensure equal opportunities for aspiring players across India. He emphasised that it strengthens the foundation of the sport by bringing top-quality facilities to every region.
 
Secretary Devajit Saikia expressed confidence that the academies would help talented cricketers from the North-East progress to higher levels of the game. Meanwhile, vice-president Rajeev Shukla stressed the importance of creating competitive opportunities and clear pathways so that local talent can excel on bigger platforms.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

England cricket announce squad for Women's T20 World Cup and India tour

Mohammad Nawaz under Pakistan Cricket Board probe after positive drug test

PCB opens talks with Saudi Arabia Cricket Federation for Jeddah stadium

What is HLH disease? Ex-Afghan pacer Shapoor Zadran battles rare illness

Ajit Agarkar set to retain BCCI's chief selector position till 2027: Report

Topics :Cricket News

First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 6:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story