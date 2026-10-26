Pollard withdraws from SA20 2027 a day after securing MI's head coach role

Kieron Pollard has informed Joburg Super Kings of his unavailability for the upcoming SA20 2026 season, a day after being formally appointed head coach of Mumbai Indians. The former West Indies all-rounder was bought by the Johannesburg-based franchise for R1.5 million at the SA20 auction earlier this month but has now opted out of the tournament, prompting the Super Kings management to search for a replacement.

Pollard’s decision comes amid his expanded responsibilities with Mumbai Indians, where he has spent 16 years as a player and coach. The development also avoids a potentially awkward situation involving two franchise groups with competing teams in the same league, as Chennai Super Kings own Joburg Super Kings, while Mumbai Indians are represented by MI Cape Town.

CSK chief executive Kasi Viswanathan confirmed Pollard had communicated his unavailability and said the franchise would now look for a replacement. The fifth season of SA20 is scheduled to run from January 17 to February 21, 2027. Pollard’s decision follows MI coaching appointment Pollard was confirmed as Mumbai Indians’ head coach after discussions with the franchise management in Mumbai. The decision followed his elevation from batting coach, with the management believing his stature as a franchise legend would command respect across the dressing room, including among senior players. ALSO READ: New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I: Playing 11, live toss time (IST), streaming MI owner Nita Ambani welcomed the appointment, noting that Pollard joined the franchise as a 22-year-old and had become an integral part of its family over the past 16 years. She expressed confidence in his experience, passion and understanding of the team’s culture as he takes charge of the coaching set-up.

Why MI Cape Town did not bid for Pollard Joburg Super Kings secured Pollard for R1.5 million after MI Cape Town opted against bidding for him at the auction. Instead, the Cape Town franchise signed Shimron Hetmyer for the same amount. Mumbai Indians’ management explained that Hetmyer’s name came up first in the auction and that waiting for Pollard would have carried the risk of another franchise bidding for him. Both players were viewed as options for a similar middle-order role. MI management had also made clear that it had not instructed Pollard against representing another franchise in a different league, leaving the decision to the former West Indies international.

Pollard’s long association with Mumbai Indians Pollard joined Mumbai Indians in 2010 and represented the franchise for 13 IPL seasons, playing a part in all five of its title-winning campaigns. After retiring from the IPL, he continued to feature for teams owned by the Mumbai Indians group across global T20 leagues. He represented MI Cape Town in 12 matches, MI New York in 30 and MI Emirates in 25 between 2024 and 2026. He also plays for Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League, where Mumbai Indians have no franchise presence, and has been appointed head coach of MI London in The Hundred.