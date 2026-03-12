Pune lawyer files complaint alleging Hardik Pandya insulted Indian flag

An advocate has lodged a complaint with Pune Police seeking registration of an FIR against cricketer Hardik Pandya for allegedly insulting the national flag during the T20 World Cup victory celebrations at a stadium in Ahmedabad.

A Shivaji Nagar police station officer confirmed on Wednesday that the complaint application was submitted by advocate Wajid Khan, without elaborating.

Khan stated in his application that Pandya wrapped the tri-colour around his body and indulged in obscene behaviour on the ground while celebrating India's win against New Zealand on Sunday.