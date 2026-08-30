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Home / Cricket / News / Rain disrupts Lord's Test as England stretch lead to 342 runs against PAK

Rain disrupts Lord's Test as England stretch lead to 342 runs against PAK

England's bid for victory had been delayed with no play possible on Saturday morning at the home of cricket because of rain

England cricket team during third Test at Lord's
England cricket team
AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2026 | 11:01 AM IST
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England extended its lead over Pakistan in the second test to 342 runs after reaching 162-6 at tea on a rain-hit Day 3 at Lord's.

England's bid for victory had been delayed with no play possible on Saturday morning at the home of cricket because of showers.

The hosts eventually resumed in the afternoon on 81-3 in its second innings and with a commanding lead of 261 runs. By tea - and more time lost to rain - England's innings had doubled to 162 runs at the cost of losing three wickets to Mohammad Abbas (3-48).

Emilio Gay (31) was quickly trapped leg before by Abbas and Harry Brook (34) was caught behind after a 45-run stand for the fifth wicket with Dan Lawrence. Abbas dismissed Jamie Smith (7) for his third wicket.

Lawrence (37 not out) and Gus Atkinson (7 not out) are at the crease.

Almost 23 overs have been bowled so far on Saturday.

England scored 290 in its first innings before dismissing Pakistan for 110.

England won the first test by an innings at Headingley last week so it is looking to clinch the three-match series.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :England cricket teamPakistan cricket teamTest Cricket

First Published: Aug 30 2026 | 11:01 AM IST

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