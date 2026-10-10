Raipur set to host India, Zimbabwe women for T20I series from October 16

Raipur will host all three matches of the India-Zimbabwe women's T20I series from October 16 to 20, with ticket prices starting at Rs 250, Chhattisgarh State Cricket Association director Vijay Shah said on Friday.

The matches will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Naya Raipur, with each game scheduled to begin at 7 pm.

Online ticket sales will open on October 12, with spectators allowed to purchase a maximum of six tickets per transaction.

Fans can also purchase a series ticket covering all three matches for Rs 499, while a two-match combo ticket has been priced at Rs 350.