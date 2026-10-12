Ranji Trophy: Here's why Arunachal Pradesh forfeited their game vs Nagaland

Arunachal Pradesh have forfeited their Ranji Trophy Plate Group opener against Nagaland, scheduled to begin in Ahmedabad on Sunday, amid an administrative crisis in the state cricket association.

A dispute over the state cricket association's leadership and election process before the Itanagar bench of the Gauhati High Court have left the association without a functioning authority to make decisions on team selection, preventing the state from fielding a side for the domestic fixture.

The forfeiture follows Arunachal Pradesh's failure to field their Under-19 team for a Vinoo Mankad Trophy match against Sikkim in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. The ongoing legal dispute has also prevented the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from intervening in the association's affairs and constituting an independent selection panel.

What is the dispute within the Arunachal Pradesh Cricket Association? The Arunachal Pradesh Cricket Association (APCA) held its elections in September, with Nabam Vivek elected as president. However, multiple district associations subsequently approached the Gauhati High Court, alleging irregularities in the election process. The dispute has left the association unable to function normally, with no authorised body in a position to make decisions regarding team selection. According to reports, players contracted to represent the state were also uncertain about whether they needed to report to Ahmedabad for the Ranji Trophy opener. The High Court has reserved its order in the matter, leaving the association's administrative arrangements unresolved.

ALSO READ: Australia seize control of 1st Test against South Africa with 139-run lead Why can the BCCI not intervene? The BCCI has been unable to appoint an independent selection panel or administrator to manage cricketing operations in Arunachal Pradesh because of the ongoing court proceedings and the restrictions on the association's functioning. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had explained that the board could not intervene until the court provided clearance. He said the state body was not functioning and the BCCI could not make decisions while the matter remained before the court. The board had previously appointed committees to oversee cricketing operations in Bihar following a request from the Bihar Cricket Association. However, it has not been able to adopt a similar arrangement in Arunachal Pradesh because of the legal restrictions arising from the pending case.

How has the dispute affected Arunachal Pradesh's domestic cricket? The administrative deadlock has affected both senior and age-group cricket in the state. Before forfeiting their Ranji Trophy opener against Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh failed to field their Under-19 team for a Vinoo Mankad Trophy match against Sikkim in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. The lack of an operational authority has prevented the association from making decisions on team selection and organising preparations for domestic fixtures. Reports also indicated that contracted players were awaiting clarity on their participation in the season. The dispute has therefore affected the state's ability to field teams across different levels of domestic cricket.

What has Nabam Vivek said about the situation? Vivek has maintained that the association cannot field teams while the court restrictions remain in place. He has also said the BCCI has been informed about the circumstances surrounding the dispute. According to reports, Vivek argued that sending teams to compete without further directions from the court could amount to contempt of court. He maintained that the association was not in a position to participate in domestic competitions until an interim order or judgment clarified its position. The allegations concerning the election process remain before the court, and the dispute has not been resolved through a final judgment in the reports reviewed.