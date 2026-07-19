Under fire, Rohit Sharma scripts history with majestic Lord's hundred

For days, the conversation had followed Rohit Sharma everywhere.

Every low score was dissected. Every cautious start was treated as evidence. Every discussion around India’s road to the 2027 ODI World Cup seemed to circle back to the same question: how much longer could Rohit remain part of the plan?

At Lord’s, he offered an answer in the language he understands best.

With India chasing a record 388 in the third and final ODI against England, Rohit swept the ball powerfully through the gap at deep midwicket. It bounced once before crossing the boundary, completing a century that carried far more weight than the number on the scoreboard.

The celebrations were measured, but the message was unmistakable. Rohit was not finished. A century built against the noise The series had reached Lord’s level at 1-1, turning the final ODI into a decider. For India, the target was daunting. For Rohit, the circumstances were even more severe. A string of low scores had placed his ODI future under scrutiny. At 39, no failure was being viewed in isolation. Each dismissal was being connected to selection cycles, succession plans and whether India could carry an ageing opener towards another World Cup. The pressure was not simply to score runs. It was to prove relevance.

Rohit responded by producing the kind of innings that has defined his ODI career — composed at the start, increasingly assertive and capable of changing the emotional rhythm of a chase. The hundred arrived through a slog-sweep, a stroke that combined timing, confidence and controlled aggression. It was also an appropriate way to reach the landmark: Rohit did not retreat from the pressure but hit through it. First Indian ODI centurion at Lord’s The innings earned Rohit a place in Indian cricket history. He became the first Indian batter to score an ODI century at Lord’s, surpassing Sourav Ganguly’s 90 against England in 2004, which had remained India’s highest individual ODI score at the venue.

Lord’s has hosted some of Indian cricket’s most significant moments, but an ODI hundred had remained beyond the country’s batters until Rohit’s intervention. That it arrived so late in his career made the achievement even more striking. At 39 years and 80 days, Rohit became the oldest player to score an ODI century at Lord’s. He also became the oldest Indian to make an international hundred across formats. The setting, the age and the uncertainty around his future gave the innings the texture of a farewell performance, even though Rohit’s batting suggested he was in no mood to leave.

Thirty-fourth ODI hundred, but among his most meaningful This was Rohit’s 34th century in his 288th ODI. He has produced larger scores and more destructive innings. His career contains double hundreds, World Cup hundreds and assaults that have broken bowling attacks before they could settle. Yet few centuries have arrived under such personal scrutiny. The value of this hundred lay not merely in reaching three figures but in when and where it came. India were pursuing a target no team had successfully chased at the venue. The series was on the line. Rohit’s place in the longer ODI project had become a subject of public debate.

Lord’s did not remove every question about 2027. One century cannot settle a selection conversation that involves age, fitness, consistency and the emergence of younger options. But it altered the tone of the debate. Before the match, the question was whether Rohit could still produce an innings of consequence. After his hundred, the discussion had to account for the fact that he had done precisely that on one of cricket’s most demanding stages. England remains Rohit’s most productive foreign territory The hundred was also Rohit’s eighth in England, the most by any batter in a visiting country in ODI cricket.

He moved clear of several greats who had scored seven hundreds in a foreign nation, including Sachin Tendulkar and Saeed Anwar in the United Arab Emirates, and AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock in India. Batter ODI hundreds Visiting country Rohit Sharma 8 England Sachin Tendulkar 7 UAE Saeed Anwar 7 UAE AB de Villiers 7 India Quinton de Kock 7 India England has repeatedly drawn out some of Rohit’s most accomplished ODI batting. The conditions may offer movement, the grounds may test judgement, and the crowds may be unforgiving, but Rohit has found a way to make the country one of his most productive destinations.

His first Lord’s hundred completed another missing chapter in that record. A response, not a resolution The century will not end discussion about Rohit’s future. It should not. India’s planning for the 2027 World Cup will require difficult decisions, and sentiment cannot be the only basis for selection. Rohit will be 40 by then, and the management will have to assess whether his form, fitness and role justify retaining him at the top of the order. But neither can such decisions be made by treating age as a verdict. At Lord’s, Rohit showed that he remains capable of producing an innings that few Indian batters have managed. He did so under pressure, against England, in a series decider and during a chase of historic proportions.

The hundred did not guarantee his future. It ensured that his present could not be dismissed. Perhaps a final Lord’s appearance, certainly a lasting one There was an added poignancy to the occasion. At 39, this could conceivably have been Rohit’s final ODI appearance at Lord’s. International schedules are uncertain, and India may not return to the venue in the format before his career ends. If this was his last innings there, he left with a record no Indian batter had previously claimed. Lord’s has a habit of turning careers into memories. On this occasion, Rohit refused to be treated as one prematurely.