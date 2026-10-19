SA lose two wickets as rain washes out day one of 2nd Test vs AUS

Australia bowled only 12.2 overs against South Africa on the rain-hit opening day of their second cricket Test on Sunday.

South Africa was struggling at 20-2 at stumps, after the morning session at St. George's Park in Gqeberha was nearly completely lost to the weather.

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl. Play began after a nearly two-hour delay with South Africa's openers taking the hosts to 11-0 in 5.3 overs at lunch.

Rain further delayed play after the break before pacer Scott Boland struck twice for Australia. He bowled Aiden Markram for 11 in the ninth over. Next ball, David Bedingham was caught behind for a golden duck, leaving South Africa at 12-2 in 8.5 overs.

Tea was taken when rain returned shortly afterward, but there was no further play on the day with the threat of more rain on Monday. Debutant Marques Ackerman (5 not out) and skipper Temba Bavuma (4 not out) are at the crease. Australia won the first test in Durban by 214 runs and leads the three-match series 1-0. South Africa is the current world test champion and both teams have an eye on the 2027 final. Australia maintained its position at the top of the current standings, while the Proteas slipped to third after the defeat in Durban. New Zealand is currently second.