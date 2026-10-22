SA tighten grip as AUS trail by 170 runs after stumps on Day 4 in 2nd Test

Travis Head led with 87 not out as Australia finished day four at 156-4 in its second innings in the second cricket test against South Africa on Wednesday, still trailing by 170 runs.

Head hit nine fours and faced 138 deliveries, with Scott Boland (2 not out) also on nightwatchman duty.

South Africa enforced the follow-on after Marco Jansen took 5-33 in Australia's first innings. The visitors were bowled out for 99 runs, conceding a lead of 326 runs in reply to the Proteas' 425-9 declared. Skipper Temba Bavuma had led South Africa's revival with a career-best 179.

It was the fourth lowest innings' total for Australia, and the third highest lead conceded in tests against South Africa.

Australia was down to 69-6 at lunch on day four, with Jansen picking four wickets in the morning session. Jansen struck early in the morning after Australia started at 3-1 overnight. Boland was the first to go as he was caught behind off Jansen on the seventh ball of the day. Travis Head was then out lbw for 14 again to Jansen after a review. Simon Harmer took a superb catch at gully to send back Marnus Labuschagne (14) off Anrich Nortje with Australia reduced to 45-4 in 14 overs. Nortje could only manage another 2.3 overs before a lower-body injury forced him to walk off, leaving the Proteas a bowler short for the remainder of the match.

Matt Renshaw (12) and Steve Smith nearly batted out the second hour of play without any further damage, but Jansen struck twice in one over before lunch. Renshaw was caught at third slip and Alex Carey was caught behind for a duck two balls later with Australia down to 65-6. Post lunch, Jansen completed his fifth five-wicket haul in tests as Mitchell Starc (1) was caught behind. Smith top-scored for Australia with 28 off 88 balls, also copping a blow to his helmet in the interim. Kagiso Rabada took 2-33 on his return from injury, while Wiaan Mulder picked 2-14 as Australia's first innings finished just before drinks in the second session.

Despite Nortje's injury, South Africa enforced the follow-on and Rabada hit early in the second innings as Nic Maddinson's poor tour continued when he was caught behind for eight. But Head and Labuschagne added 92 off 176 balls for the second wicket to stem the rot for Australia. Australia was 50-1 at tea and Labuschagne fell 11 overs after the break. He hit out against Simon Harmer and was caught at deep mid on by Jansen. Rabada made it a double blow with Matt Renshaw bowled for 11. Head meanwhile reached 50 off 81 balls and added 27 runs with Beau Webster. The latter was out lbw to Harmer just ahead of stumps.