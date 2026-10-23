Samson says India aim to kill games in powerplay itself post T20I win vs NZ

India opener Sanju Samson on Thursday said the three-time world champions have emphasised "killing games in the powerplay" whenever the opportunity has presented itself.

Samson hammered a 33-ball 67, with eight fours and four sixes, to pave the way for India's four-wicket win over New Zealand in the opening match of the five-T20I series.

Samson went berserk at the top as he added 93 runs inside the powerplay in a tall run chase of 226, with India scoring 230/6 in 19.4 overs to record their highest-ever successful run chase in T20 Internationals.

"I won't think so we would have played a bit differently, but I think it's a different phases of the game," Samson told reporters when asked if India's approach with the bat in the chase would have been different had they been chasing a smaller target.