Shafali backs India's middle order to deliver in Bangladesh semifinal

India opener Shafali Verma on Wednesday backed the team's middle-order to come good in the women's Asian Cup semifinal against Bangladesh, saying a few low-scoring games should not be a concern ahead of the crucial clash.

India will take on Bangladesh in the semifinal on Thursday.

India's middle order has struggled for runs in the last three matches, but Shafali insisted there was no reason to panic.

"Well, I would say there is a bit of bad days. But they all are very good players. They all are very good batters. And just talking about Bharti (Fulmali) and Richa (Ghosh), they all are very good finishers and even doing the great thing in middle order as well. So, I am pretty sure they will do well for our team," she said.

India have had four days to prepare for the semifinal, with Shafali saying the break helped the players recover and train well. "We had good preparation. We got four days of break and on those days we recovered well and we did practice as well. So, we all are ready for the semis," Shafali said. Shafali has enjoyed some memorable outings against Bangladesh in recent times and will face them again in the semifinal. Asked if those performances would give her added confidence, the opener said she would take the confidence from those innings but would approach the match afresh. "Yeah, like as a batter, whenever I go to bat, it just starts from zero. But what came from that innings is just confidence. So, I will take that confidence and just start from zero again," she said.