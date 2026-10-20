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Shafali Verma reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct in 2nd T20I

The 22-year-old was found to have breached Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during India's nine-wicket victory in Raipur on Sunday

Shafali Verma, Shafali
India's Shafali Verma (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2026 | 1:12 PM IST
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India vice-captain Shafali Verma was on Tuesday handed an official reprimand for throwing the ball to the ground in frustration after dropping a catch during the second T20I against Zimbabwe.

The 22-year-old was found to have breached Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during India's nine-wicket victory in Raipur on Sunday.

Verma was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match," an ICC media release said.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Verma's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 12th over of Zimbabwe's innings when Verma, after dropping Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano at mid-off off Shree Charani's bowling, threw the ball to the ground in frustration.

Verma admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by G.S. Lakshmi of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Vrinda Rathi and Gayathri Venugopalan, third umpire Anna Harris and fourth umpire Janani Narayanan levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 20 2026 | 1:12 PM IST

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