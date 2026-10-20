Shafali Verma reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct in 2nd T20I

India vice-captain Shafali Verma was on Tuesday handed an official reprimand for throwing the ball to the ground in frustration after dropping a catch during the second T20I against Zimbabwe.

The 22-year-old was found to have breached Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during India's nine-wicket victory in Raipur on Sunday.

Verma was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match," an ICC media release said.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Verma's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.