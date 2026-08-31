For five overs, it looked as if Abhishek Sharma had already produced the innings of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 opener. By the end of the night, Anmolpreet Singh had made even a 17-ball fifty and a total of 258 look insufficient.

Anmolpreet smashed 12 sixes in a breathtaking 133 off 51 balls as Mohali Kings chased down Amritsar Soormas' imposing total with three balls to spare on Sunday, winning a high-scoring contest by five wickets.

His innings, which also featured 10 fours, eclipsed Abhishek's 77 off 26 balls earlier in the match. The India opener had reached his half-century in only 17 deliveries and struck seven sixes as Amritsar were bowled out for 258 in 19.5 overs.

Mohali, however, finished on 262 for five in 19.3 overs, with Anmolpreet and captain Ramandeep Singh turning what appeared to be a daunting chase into a successful one. Anmolpreet Singh takes control of 259-run chase Mohali needed 259 to win after Amritsar's top order had punished their attack, but Anmolpreet ensured the required rate never put the chase beyond reach. The right-hander struck at more than 260, clearing the boundary 12 times and finding another 10 fours during his 51-ball stay. He was supported by Ramandeep, with the pair adding 151 runs and putting Mohali firmly in control of the chase. While Anmolpreet eventually departed for 133, Ramandeep remained unbeaten on 69 off 40 balls and was there to complete the chase.

ALSO READ: Ricky Ponting invests in Century Cricket as firm starts New York expansion Mohali reached 262 for five in 19.3 overs, turning Amritsar's 258 into a losing total despite the latter having dominated large parts of the first innings. Abhishek Sharma races to 17-ball fifty The scale of Mohali's chase was made more striking by the start Abhishek and Sahaj Dhawan had given Amritsar. The opening pair attacked from the outset, bringing up their fifty partnership in only 21 deliveries. By the end of five overs, Amritsar had already reached 100 without loss. Abhishek was unbeaten on 49 off 16 balls, while Dhawan had raced to 45.

Ramandeep finally broke the partnership immediately after the five-over mark, with Nipun Pandita completing the catch to dismiss Dhawan for 45. Abhishek reached his fifty off the next delivery he faced, completing the milestone in only 17 balls. He continued attacking before Harpreet Brar ended his innings at 77 off 26 deliveries. Abhishek's knock contained six fours and seven sixes and came at a strike rate of 296.15. Amritsar Soormas pile up 258 Abhishek's innings gave Amritsar the platform to keep attacking after the opening partnership ended. Naman Dhir struck 47, while Rahul Kumar made 23 off 13 balls and Abhay Choudhary contributed 18 from eight.

Jashanpreet Singh added 12 off eight deliveries and Vaibhav Kalra made 10 as Amritsar were eventually bowled out for 258 in 19.5 overs. The total would ordinarily have left the chasing side with little margin for error, but the conditions and Anmolpreet's innings ensured Mohali remained in contention. Abhishek later acknowledged that Amritsar may have fallen a few runs short, noting how unusual it was for a captain to feel that even a score around 260 might not be enough on the surface. Abhishek contributes with ball, but Mohali prevail Abhishek was also used with the ball as Amritsar searched for a way back into the contest.