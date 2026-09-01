Siddhesh Lad appointed as Mumbai's captain for Ranji Trophy 2026-27 season

Seasoned middle-order batter Siddhesh Lad has replaced Shardul Thakur as Mumbai captain for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season.

Thakur has been replaced to manage his workload while the dependable Lad has been heralded as the new leader of the domestic giants for a second consecutive season.

Thakur had earlier replaced Ajinkya Rahane as Mumbai captain for the 2025-26 season in which the 42-time Ranji Trophy winners finished their campaign in the quarterfinal stage.

The Ranji season will kick off on October 11 and Mumbai will be taking on Chandigarh in their opening match.

Lad's appointment has been confirmed by a top official from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).