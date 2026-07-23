Sooryavanshi, Mayank star as India outclass Zimbabwe in opening T20I

Wonderkid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed an 18-ball half century in his first innings of substance in international cricket as an all-round India outplayed Zimbabwe by seven wickets in the first T20 of the three match series here on Thursday.

Pacer Mayank Yadav made a successful return to international cricket as India restricted Zimbabwe to 125 for seven. India expectedly gunned down the target in 13.2 overs following a typical knock from Sooryavanshi (50 off 19) that included four boundaries and as many sixes.

It was also India's first win under new captain Shreyas Iyer, who endured a run of six losses in his first assignment in Ireland and England.

Sooryavanshi's much hyped international debut in England earlier this month did not go as per the script but made his familiarity with the venue count. In his return to the ground where he made a memorable 80-ball 175 in the U-19 World Cup final earlier this year, the youngest to play for India displayed his rare talent that has been acknowledged by the cricketing world. While Abhishek Sharma (1 off 8) struggled at the other end, Sooryavanshi took down the Zimbabwe attack bit by bit. He began with couple of breathtaking sixes off Richard Ngarava in the second over of the chase. The first one was a one legged pull shot that sailed over deep square leg before he made a slight room to nonchalantly a dispatch a decent length ball over mid-off.

Blessing Muzarabani, who did not allow Sooryavanshi to free his arm initially, was also taken to the cleaners in fifth over when the 15-year-old smoked a 90m six down the ground. ALSO READ: Couldn't have been happier with my first win, says skipper Shreyas Iyer He brought his fifty right after powerplay and a ball later he was caught at third man off Ngarava. Following his dismissal, Ishan Kishan (35 off 24) and captain Shreyas Iyer (28 not out off 24) got the job done comfortably. Earlier, Mayank Yadav cranked up serious pace from the get go in his first game for India since October 2024. He had opener Brian Bennett (0) caught behind off a peach the very first ball of the match, beating the batter with a hard length ball that straightened slightly to take the outside edge.

The on-field umpire did not hear the nick but a confident India got the decision in their favour via DRS. Mayank, who had a surgery last year following a stress fracture, consistently hit speeds beyond 145 kmph. He targeted the back of a length area and often hurried the batters with his pace. Extra pace had a role to play in his second wicket as Dion Myers (6) failed to time his pull shot in the fifth over. Debutant Ashok Sharma, who went for couple of boundaries in his first over, stemmed the flow of runs in his following two overs.

Not familiar with the conditions, India captain Shreyas Iyer put the home in to bat. With Bennett's ball one dismissal, Zimbabwe felt instant pressure and their situation got worse by the powerplay as they struggled to 26 for three. Sensing an opportunity to score against Shivam Dube, Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza went for the release shot only to be caught at deep square leg, making it 32 for four in the eighth over. Ryan Burl (26 off 35), Wessly Madhevere (38 off 34) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (27 not out off 20) were able to hang around for a while, helping their team cross the 120-run mark.