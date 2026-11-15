Harmanpreet Kaur backs wider opportunities for emerging women cricketers

The rapid commercial growth of women's cricket in India is opening up wider opportunities for emerging players beyond the sport's established names, former India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said on Saturday.

Responding to a question from Business Standard on whether the growing commercial appeal of women's cricket had translated into better opportunities for a wider pool of players, Kaur said the shift was already underway.

“It definitely has, and this is what everybody was looking forward to,” she said during an interaction with the media in Dwarka, New Delhi.

In response to another media question on what she considered her biggest personal achievement through the sport, Kaur pointed to the mainstream visibility the women's game has gained.

“It is the reason everybody is sitting here today and discussing women's cricket,” she said. Her remarks come amid growing commercial interest in women's cricket, particularly following India's maiden Women's ODI World Cup title in November 2025 under her captaincy. The victory brought greater attention to the players, with several members of the squad attracting endorsement opportunities. Kaur was speaking at an event hosted by real estate developer Omaxe Ltd at The Omaxe State, its upcoming mixed-use development in Dwarka's Sector 19B. The event featured the unveiling of a brand film starring the cricketer, alongside a batting assessment session involving young academy players.