Sri Lanka Cricket faces Rs 188 crore loss as ICC pulls women's event rights

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is facing an estimated revenue loss of USD 20 million (Rs 188 crore) after being stripped of the hosting rights for next year's inaugural ICC Women's Champions Trophy tournament.

The tournament, originally slated to be hosted by Sri Lanka, has been relocated to India and will take place from February 14 to 28, 2027, with matches scheduled in Mumbai and Vadodara.

"There will certainly be a hosting fee paid to us. I believe it is around 2 million dollars. At the same time, the SLC would have to incur expenditure sprucing up places and getting the facilities up to scratch," Prakash Schaffter, SLC's transformation committee secretary, told reporters.