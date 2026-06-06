Suryakumar loses T20I captaincy; Sooryavanshi earns maiden India call-up

The BCCI selection committee on Saturday announced India’s squad for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England, with Shreyas Iyer replacing Suryakumar Yadav as the new skipper of India’s T20I side.

The announcement came in the wake of Surya’s poor returns with the bat over the last three years. BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar, addressing the question regarding the decision to remove Surya as skipper, said: "It was a tough one. Partly his own form and also looking at the next two-year cycle, we thought this was the best way forward." Despite leading India to their second successive T20 World Cup win earlier this year, Surya has not only lost his captaincy role but will also not be part of India’s T20I set-up for the United Kingdom tour.

The BCCI also announced Tilak Varma as the new vice-captain of the side, while rewarding 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with a maiden national call-up for his IPL 2026 heroics. India squad vs Ireland, England: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vc), Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Agarkar on captaincy change Chief selector Ajit Agarkar gave his take on the captaincy change, stating that Shreyas Iyer was a "standout candidate" for the role due to his leadership success across multiple franchises and his consistent performances with the bat.

Agarkar pointed out that Iyer had recently led a franchise to an IPL title and was unfortunate to narrowly miss out on India’s World Cup squad. ALSO READ: IND vs AFG Test: Manav Suthar becomes 319th player to debut for India He added that Iyer was thoroughly deserving of the opportunity and had strengthened his case through both his captaincy credentials and on-field performances over the past few years. Tilak replaces Axar as vice-captain Apart from a new captain, the BCCI also announced Tilak Varma as the new vice-captain of India’s T20I set-up going forward. Tilak will replace Axar Patel as vice-captain, who was Surya’s deputy during the T20 World Cup 2026.