The more Tests we play, the better it will be for us players: Pratika Rawal

India's top-order batter Pratika Rawal, who scored a fighting half-century on her Test debut in Australia earlier this month, has advocated for more women's Tests, saying the traditional format remains the "most beautiful" and the ultimate test of a cricketer's character.

Pratika played a crucial role in helping India avoid an innings defeat in the one-off day-night Test on the Australia tour earlier this month, scoring a 137-ball 63 runs in the second innings.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Sports Journalists Federation of India conference hosted by the Delhi Sports Journalists Association here on Monday, the 25-year-old said Test cricket holds a special place for her.

"Test cricket is the most beautiful format. Since childhood my father and coach have told me that performing well in this format is very important. When you are groomed in that manner, it naturally becomes your favourite format," she told PTI. Pratika added that she prepared herself for the format by watching videos of great Test batters such as Viv Richards, Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara and Ricky Ponting. ALSO READ: Couldn't get it in academics but cricket got me my 80 per cent: Suryakumar "I have watched many videos of these great batters. The way they used to play in Test cricket has always inspired me," she said.

Urging for more women's Tests, Pratika said increasing the number of games would greatly benefit players. "The more Test matches we play, the better it will be. The experience of playing Test cricket not only improves you as a cricketer but also helps you grow as an individual," she said. At the closing ceremony of the four-day golden jubilee national convention of the SJFI held at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Rohan Jaitley, president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association presented Pratika with a cash award of Rs 51 lakh. Uddhav Mohan, a member of India's Under-19 men's World Cup-winning team, was also honoured with a cash prize of Rs 11 lakh.

Pratika further said the recognition motivates players to perform better. "I'm extremely happy. It is wonderful when players receive recognition from time to time. I have played a lot of cricket in Delhi and to come here and receive an award from Rohan Sir is a proud moment for me," she said. Before being ruled out of last year's Women's World Cup due to injury, Pratika had scored 308 runs in six innings from seven matches, including a century, finishing fourth on the tournament's list of leading run-scorers. Having scored 1,189 runs in 27 ODIs with help of two centuries and eight half-centuries, Pratika described the BCCI 'Naman Awards 2026' as a special experience.

BCCI 'Naman Awards 2026' was held in Mumbai on Sunday to felicitate best performers and celebrated India's five ICC World Cup-winning teams. "It was my first award ceremony with the BCCI and the entire evening was wonderful. Such recognition motivates players. The way the BCCI is honouring champions is a big step for Indian cricket. Various Indian teams won five global trophies last season and that shows how well cricket is doing in the country ," she said. Calling the World Cup triumph the most memorable moment of her career, Pratika said the feeling still hasn't faded. "That feeling has not gone away yet and I don't think it should. It should remain memorable forever," she said.