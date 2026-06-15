Vaibhav involved in heated altercation after Sri Lanka A beat India A

Teen batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi found himself at the centre of an ugly post-match altercation after Sri Lanka A defeated India A in a dramatic Super Over clash in the ongoing tri-series on Monday.

Emotions ran high after the hosts successfully defended 17 runs in the one-over shootout to register a thrilling victory. Television cameras captured a visibly frustrated Sooryavanshi confronting Sri Lanka pacer Kugathas Mathulan moments after the game ended, with teammates and officials stepping in before the situation escalated further.

The incident capped an eventful evening that featured controversy, confusion, and a tense finish under fading light.

India A stumble in Super Over The match was forced into a Super Over after India A and Sri Lanka A finished level at the end of regulation play. However, confusion briefly surrounded the result as there appeared to be uncertainty over whether a Super Over would be played. India A captain Tilak Varma was involved in lengthy discussions with the umpires before a decision was finally taken to continue with a tie-breaker. Sri Lanka A then posted 16 runs in the Super Over, putting pressure on the visitors. ALSO READ: How the fightback culture is driving India's women's cricket team's rise Chasing 17 for victory, India A managed only nine runs as Mathulan held his nerve against Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Suryansh Shedge. The young Indian batter faced the final three deliveries but was unable to produce the big hits required.

Tempers flare after dramatic finish The tense finish spilled over after the final ball. As the Sri Lankan players celebrated their victory, Sooryavanshi appeared upset and walked towards Mathulan. Cameras showed the 15-year-old charging towards the bowler before Sri Lankan players intervened. Vishen Halambage stepped in to separate the two players, while experienced wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella also helped calm the situation. At one stage, physical contact appeared to have occurred before teammates successfully diffused the confrontation. While the exact trigger remains unclear, it appeared that words may have been exchanged following Mathulan's successful defence in the Super Over.

Shedge and Nigam rescue India A Earlier in the match, India A recovered from a middle-order collapse thanks to a crucial partnership between Suryansh Shedge and Vipraj Nigam. After slipping to 143 for seven, the pair added 104 runs for the eighth wicket to guide India A to 265. Shedge struck 72 off 66 balls, while Nigam contributed 51 from 49 deliveries in a composed rescue effort. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again provided a brisk start with 21 off 14 balls before falling to off-spinner Sahan Arachchige. Sri Lanka A hold their nerve Sri Lanka A looked set for victory in regulation time before Arshad Khan delivered an outstanding final over to force the tie. However, the hosts stayed composed when it mattered most.