Vaibhav shines with fiery fifty as IND-A beat SL-A to lift tri-series title

Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi saved his best for the final, smashing a breathtaking 29-ball 94 as India A thrashed Sri Lanka A by 66 runs to clinch the Team Tri-Series title, here on Sunday.

The 15-year-old blazed 10 fours and eight sixes in a record 11-ball List A fifty, powering India A to a daunting 377/9 after Sri Lanka A opted to bowl.

With a mountain of runs to chase, Sri Lanka A never really got going and were bowled out for 311 in 47.1 overs, losing wickets at regular intervals.

There was little resistance in the chase apart from Sadeera Samarawickrama (52; 44 balls) and Wanuja Sahhan who top-scored with a 69-ball 62.

For India A, new-ball bowler Yash Thakur led the attack with 3/45 in 7 overs, while Vipraj Nigam wrapped the tail with 3/60 in 9.1 overs. Skipper Tilak Varma capped a fine all-round outing with a tidy 1/11 from two overs. Sooryavanshi's breathtaking assault had put India A firmly in command early in the innings, while Varma later anchored the effort with a composed 67 off 90 balls. India A were cruising at 209/2 at the halfway mark before Sri Lanka A fought back through their spinners Ravindu Fernando (2/72) and Wanuja Sahan (2/39). India A lost five wickets for 51 runs in the back end before Anukul Roy batting at No 9 gave the final flourish (39 off 15b; 1x4, 4x6).