Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's ODI callup may still be a distant idea

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had a breakout IPL 2026 season, scoring 776 runs for Rajasthan Royals and winning the Orange Cap. The 15-year-old was then picked for India’s upcoming Twenty20 International (T20I) tour of the United Kingdom, covering Ireland and England.

With his T20I place secured, the next question is whether he can become an option for India’s One-Day International (ODI) side.

Slow start with India A

Vaibhav got a chance in the 50-over format during India A’s tour of Sri Lanka for the tri-nation A Series against Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A.

In the first match against Sri Lanka A on Tuesday, Vaibhav opened the innings and hit three quick boundaries before getting out for 14 off 12 balls.

Vaibhav’s Youth ODI record But a slow start with India A does not weaken Vaibhav’s case in the ODI format. His Youth ODI numbers remain strong. At 15, Vaibhav has played 25 Youth ODIs for India and scored 1,412 runs at an average of 56.48. That makes him India’s highest run-scorer in Youth ODIs, ahead of Vijay Zol, who scored 1,404 runs in 36 matches. Highest run-scorers in Youth ODIs for India Player Span Mat Inns Runs HS 100 50 V Sooryavanshi 2024-2026 25 25 1412 175 4 7 VH Zol 2012-2014 36 36 1404 128 4 7 YBK Jaiswal 2018-2020 27 27 1386 114* 3 12 TM Srivastava 2005-2008 34 31 1316 110 2 11 Shubman Gill 2016-2018 16 15 1149 160 4 6 UBT Chand 2011-2012 21 21 1149 122* 5 4 SN Khan 2013-2016 33 30 1080 101 1 11 V Kohli 2006-2008 28 25 978 100 1 6 G Dhiman 2004-2006 24 22 837 121 3 3 AA Herwadkar 2011-2014 30 30 801 88* 0 5 AK Bains 2013-2014 20 20 785 134 1 5 VM Malhotra 2025-2026 19 19 751 129 2 3 DA Saxena 2019-2020 18 18 747 128* 2 5 AA Kundu 2024-2026 22 19 733 87* 0 5 NT Tilak Varma 2019-2020 23 19 661 110 1 4

Vaibhav’s ability to adapt Young players who rise quickly can sometimes struggle when teams work out their game. Some also fade if they refuse to change their approach. Vaibhav has shown early signs that he can respond to setbacks. During India’s successful ICC U-19 World Cup campaign earlier this year, he was dismissed for two against the USA in India’s opening match. He then changed his approach and gave himself more time before attacking. He followed up with scores of 72, 40, 52, 30 and 68 to help India reach the final. After that run of steady innings, Vaibhav made full use of his form. He scored 175 off 80 balls in the final against England to help India win the U-19 World Cup.

ALSO READ: Can India solve their spin problem before Sri Lanka Test challenge? His numbers were impressive, but his method stood out more. Vaibhav still punished loose balls, but he also rotated strike and built his innings. It showed that he has the awareness to adjust across formats. Tough competition for India ODI spots However, current form and runs alone will not be enough for Vaibhav to enter India’s ODI set-up. He also faces strong competition from more experienced players. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal have done well in limited ODI chances for India. They also have a larger body of first-class and first-class runs, which puts them ahead of Vaibhav for now.