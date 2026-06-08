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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's parents to accompany him to Ireland, England

The parents of batting wonder Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are set to accompany him during the national team's tour of Ireland and England, and the BCCI is set to bear their expenses in the UK.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vaibhav
Lucknow: Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi warms up before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Wednesday, April 22, 2026.(Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2026 | 6:35 AM IST
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The parents of batting wonder Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are set to accompany him during the national team's tour of Ireland and England, and the BCCI is set to bear their expenses in the UK.

The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi was on Saturday included in India's T20I squad after an impressive run in the recent edition of the IPL for Rajasthan Royals.

"The board will look after the expenses as we believe it is crucial for the young boy to have his family around him," a BCCI official told PTI.

India will tour Ireland for two T20Is to be played on June 26 and 28 in Belfast, before travelling to England for five T20Is and three one-day internationals.

The young left-hander is also a part of India's squad for the upcoming Asian Games in Japan.

Sooryavanshi is currently with the India A side which is set to compete in a one-day tri-series in Sri Lanka, with Afghanistan being the third side.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :India vs EnglandIndia vs IrelandCricket News

First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 6:35 AM IST

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