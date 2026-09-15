Varun ruled out of T20Is vs Afghanistan, Asian Games trip too in jeopardy

India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy was on Monday ruled out of the ongoing T20 series against Afghanistan due to a side strain, making him doubtful for the upcoming Asian Games.

Chakaravarthy had recently recovered from a hamstring injury that he suffered on the tour of England in July. He picked up a wicket in the series opener against Afghanistan that India won comfortably, conceding just 16 runs in his four overs.

"It is a fresh injury. MRI has revealed that it is a side strain. He is out of the series and looks unlikely for Asian Games," said a BCCI source.

The injury management at the Centre of Excellence has come under scanner of late with players getting injured frequently. Chakaravarthy is another example of that trend.