Virat Kohli ruled out of IND vs AFG ODIs due to hamstring injury: Report

India batter Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match One-Day International series against Afghanistan after sustaining a hamstring injury.

The series is scheduled to begin on June 13 in Dharamsala.

According to news agency PTI report, Kohli will miss the entire ODI assignment because of the injury.

The 37-year-old, regarded as one of the fittest cricketers in the game, recently enjoyed an impressive Indian Premier League season. He played a key role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's successful title defence, scoring the winning runs in the final against Gujarat Titans.