VVS Laxman hails Vaibhav's game awareness after six-month transformation

India's interim head coach VVS Laxman on Sunday said Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's game awareness has "skyrocketed" in the last six months, with the teenage batting sensation's growing maturity helping him handle pressure situations in the early stages of his international career.

The 15-year-old silenced his critics in emphatic fashion, capping a memorable tour by winning both the Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards as India completed a 3-0 sweep of Zimbabwe with a 35-run victory in the final T20I on Sunday.

"What is really impressive is the way he's evolved as a person. The maturity level, the understanding, and the awareness over the last six months has actually skyrocketed. And that's why he's been able to handle tough situations," said Laxman, during the post-match press conference.

Sooryavanshi amassed 151 runs in three innings at an average of 50.33, with his sparkling 81 in the series finale laying the foundation for India's victory. This came after the teenager endured a forgettable debut series against England, managing scores of 13, 14 and 15 to be dropped for the fifth and final T20I as India slumped to a 0-4 series defeat. Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 4 LIVE UPDATES MEDAL TALLY full list India medal winners in all stories "He played Under-19 World Cup and in a matter of four to five months, he dominated the IPL. We know how tough IPL competition can be.

"Taking on the best of bowlers from not only India but around the world, the way he evolved, the way he progressed as an international cricketer and he showed what kind of potential and class and talent he has," added Laxman, who is serving as the interim head coach, allowing Gautam Gambhir some time off before their two-Test tour of Sri Lanka next month. Laxman further said Sooryavanshi's hunger to improve was evident in his attitude throughout the series, pointing to an incident where the youngster, despite being injured, was keen to stay on the field and contribute to the team.

"We have to also remember that he's just 15 years old. He's a very young boy. And he himself wants to get better in every aspect of the game. And if you see it, even today's game, he was taking the hot spot. "Even though he got injured, he still wanted to be on the field. But it was our physio who actually asked him to come out. So, that's the eagerness and the earnestness he has to do and contribute in every possible way to the team," said Laxman. Asked whether he expected such a strong comeback after Sooryavanshi's underwhelming start to his international career in England, where he managed only three modest scores before being dropped, Laxman said he never doubted the teenager's ability to bounce back because he had repeatedly shown the temperament to thrive under pressure in the IPL.

"It (performance) was on expected lines. Again, last year when he played for Rajasthan Royals for the first time, I think the way he handled pressure, because I believe that any IPL match is equivalent to an international match. "And at the age of 14 or 15, when you're playing an IPL match, either you can be overawed by the big occasion or absorb and embrace the pressure. And I think he's taken the second option where he embraced the pressure. So, I'm not at all surprised the way this series has gone," said Laxman. Laxman revealed that Sooryavanshi was disappointed after missing out on a century in the final T20I, but said the youngster was quickly reminded that he has a long career ahead with plenty of opportunities.

"He was disappointed not to get 100. But we mentioned to him that it's not going to be the first time or the last time he'll get an opportunity to score 100. He's got a long career. "And he's got the attitude and the mindset to get better each and every day. And I'm sure that he will just progress and break all the records at the international level. He's got all the potential and the ability to do that," said Laxman. Laxman said India's robust cricketing ecosystem and talent pipeline would continue to produce high-quality players over the next decade.