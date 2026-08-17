WCL 2026: David Warner Joins Yuvraj, de Villiers, Dwayne Bravo for Season 3

The third season of World Championship of Legends (WCL) starting October 3 will feature former Australian opener David Warner alongside stars of yesteryears such as Yuvraj Singh, Dwayne Bravo and AB de Villiers to name a few, organisers stated in a release.

While the venue is yet to be announced, the tournament is scheduled to be held from October 3-18.

India Champions won the first season against Pakistan Champions, while South Africa Champions won the second season against Pakistan Champions.

"Following two record-breaking seasons, WCL 2026 will have more star power, more intensity, more national pride and more unforgettable cricketing moments. The third season has already added Bangladesh Champions to the tournament," the release stated.