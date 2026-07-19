What is the highest successful run chase by India in ODI cricket?

Shubman Gill-led India are looking to end their United Kingdom tour on a high as they take on England in the third match of the three-match ODI series at Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

However, for India to win the game and walk away with a 2-1 series victory, they will have to break the record for their highest successful run chase in One-Day Internationals, as the hosts have set a daunting target of 388 runs after batting first.

As of now, India's highest successful run chase in ODI cricket is 362 runs, which they achieved against Australia in Jaipur back in 2013. Despite being widely known for their batting prowess, the Men in Blue have been able to chase down a 350-plus target only three times in 50-over cricket, one of which also came against England in 2017 when they chased down a target of 356 set by the Three Lions in Nagpur.

India's highest successful run chases in ODI cricket: Score Opposition Ground Start Date 362/1 Australia Jaipur 16 Oct 2013 356/7 England Pune 15 Jan 2017 351/4 Australia Nagpur 30 Oct 2013 331/4 Australia Sydney 23 Jan 2016 330/4 Pakistan Mirpur 18 Mar 2012 326/8 England Lord's 13 Jul 2002 326/2 West Indies Guwahati 21 Oct 2018 325/5 West Indies Ahmedabad 15 Nov 2002 321/5 New Zealand Bengaluru 7 Dec 2010 321/3 Sri Lanka Hobart 28 Feb 2012 317/8 England The Oval 5 Sep 2007 317/3 Sri Lanka Eden Gardens 24 Dec 2009 316/7 Pakistan Dhaka 18 Jan 1998 316/6 West Indies Cuttack 22 Dec 2019 312/8 West Indies Port of Spain 24 Jul 2022

A comforting record at Lord's While India will be under a lot of pressure chasing 388 runs against England at Lord's, they will draw some comfort from the fact that the highest successful run chase at the venue in ODI cricket was also achieved by them, when they chased down a target of 326 set by England back in 2022. ALSO READ: ENG vs IND: Here's why Bumrah is not playing in the 3rd ODI match at Lord's However, India have been able to chase down a 300-plus target in ODIs in England only twice. Apart from the 326-run chase at Lord's, the other instance came at The Oval in 2007, when India chased down a target of 317 set by England.

India's highest successful run chases in ODI cricket in England: Score Opposition Ground Start Date 326/8 England Lord's 13 Jul 2002 317/8 England The Oval 5 Sep 2007 282/5 England Nottingham 20 Jul 1990 272/4 England Lord's 29 Jun 2002 269/2 England Nottingham 12 Jul 2018 265/1 Bangladesh Birmingham 15 Jun 2017 265/3 Sri Lanka Leeds 6 Jul 2019 262/4 England Birmingham 14 Jul 2026 261/5 England Manchester 17 Jul 2022 236/2 West Indies The Oval 11 Jun 2013 233/4 England Leeds 18 Jul 1990 230/4 South Africa Southampton 5 Jun 2019 England top order runs riot Earlier in the match, England skipper Harry Brook won the toss and opted to bat first. His decision proved right as his openers, Ben Duckett (141 off 135 balls) and Jacob Bethell (91 off 93 balls), added a massive 192 runs for the opening wicket to give the hosts a flying start.