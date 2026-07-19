What is the highest successful run chase by India in ODI cricket?

Shubman Gill-led India are looking to end their United Kingdom tour on a high as they take on England in the third match of the three-match ODI series at Lord's Cricket Ground in London.
However, for India to win the game and walk away with a 2-1 series victory, they will have to break the record for their highest successful run chase in One-Day Internationals, as the hosts have set a daunting target of 388 runs after batting first.
As of now, India's highest successful run chase in ODI cricket is 362 runs, which they achieved against Australia in Jaipur back in 2013. Despite being widely known for their batting prowess, the Men in Blue have been able to chase down a 350-plus target only three times in 50-over cricket, one of which also came against England in 2017 when they chased down a target of 356 set by the Three Lions in Nagpur.
India's highest successful run chases in ODI cricket:
Score
Opposition
Ground
Start Date
362/1
Australia
Jaipur
16 Oct 2013
356/7
England
Pune
15 Jan 2017
351/4
Australia
Nagpur
30 Oct 2013
331/4
Australia
Sydney
23 Jan 2016
330/4
Pakistan
Mirpur
18 Mar 2012
326/8
England
Lord's
13 Jul 2002
326/2
West Indies
Guwahati
21 Oct 2018
325/5
West Indies
Ahmedabad
15 Nov 2002
321/5
New Zealand
Bengaluru
7 Dec 2010
321/3
Sri Lanka
Hobart
28 Feb 2012
317/8
England
The Oval
5 Sep 2007
317/3
Sri Lanka
Eden Gardens
24 Dec 2009
316/7
Pakistan
Dhaka
18 Jan 1998
316/6
West Indies
Cuttack
22 Dec 2019
312/8
West Indies
Port of Spain
24 Jul 2022
A comforting record at Lord's
While India will be under a lot of pressure chasing 388 runs against England at Lord's, they will draw some comfort from the fact that the highest successful run chase at the venue in ODI cricket was also achieved by them, when they chased down a target of 326 set by England back in 2022.
However, India have been able to chase down a 300-plus target in ODIs in England only twice.
Apart from the 326-run chase at Lord's, the other instance came at The Oval in 2007, when India chased down a target of 317 set by England.
India's highest successful run chases in ODI cricket in England:
Score
Opposition
Ground
Start Date
326/8
England
Lord's
13 Jul 2002
317/8
England
The Oval
5 Sep 2007
282/5
England
Nottingham
20 Jul 1990
272/4
England
Lord's
29 Jun 2002
269/2
England
Nottingham
12 Jul 2018
265/1
Bangladesh
Birmingham
15 Jun 2017
265/3
Sri Lanka
Leeds
6 Jul 2019
262/4
England
Birmingham
14 Jul 2026
261/5
England
Manchester
17 Jul 2022
236/2
West Indies
The Oval
11 Jun 2013
233/4
England
Leeds
18 Jul 1990
230/4
South Africa
Southampton
5 Jun 2019
England top order runs riot
Earlier in the match, England skipper Harry Brook won the toss and opted to bat first. His decision proved right as his openers, Ben Duckett (141 off 135 balls) and Jacob Bethell (91 off 93 balls), added a massive 192 runs for the opening wicket to give the hosts a flying start.
The Three Lions lost skipper Harry Brook (14 off 12 balls) cheaply, but Joe Root (74 not out off 48 balls) and Jos Buttler (41 not out off 34 balls) provided a strong finish to help England post a mammoth 387 for 3 on the board.
For India, Prasidh Krishna, with two wickets, was their most successful bowler, while Prince Yadav also picked up one wicket.