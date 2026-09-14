Women's Asia Cup 2026: India do not take trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi

India’s women’s cricket team followed the men’s team’s lead and did not receive the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi after winning the tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

An unusual sequence of events followed India’s 72-run win over Sri Lanka in the final. The presentation ceremony was delayed, and began around 40 minutes after the close of play.

Sri Lanka’s players received their souvenirs and runners-up cheque from Naqvi. However, the ceremony ended abruptly thereafter, with no Indian players visible in the vicinity for the trophy presentation.

Earlier, before the presentation ceremony began, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and vice-president Rajiv Shukla were seen speaking with the Indian players in a huddle.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said her side’s record-extending eighth Women’s Asia Cup title was the result of consistently matching the high standards the team had set for itself. Opening duo Shafali Verma (68) and Smriti Mandhana (59) struck half-centuries before the bowlers, led by Shree Charani (4/20), complemented them with a splendid effort. India avenged their defeat to Sri Lanka in the previous edition’s final to regain the title with a 72-run victory. “We set some really high standards for us, and we had to match them every day, and I’m pretty happy with the way we all came up together,” Harmanpreet said.

“We know how much potential we have, and we have a great team. I think we played to our standards because that’s what we discussed when we came here. We have certain standards, and we have to keep matching them every day. “And we are very happy with the way we all performed. And I think the girls have done fabulously well throughout the entire tournament. Setting 184 in a final is a big thing.” On the opening pair, Harmanpreet said: “We all knew it’s not that easy to come back, but I think our openers did an absolutely great job for us, the way they both batted, Smriti and Shafali.

“I think Shafali had a great tournament, and it’s good to see somebody like Shafali taking responsibility and doing the job with bat and ball. I can’t ask for anything else from them. It’s all about playing good cricket, and at the end of the day, I’m very happy overall.” Head coach Amol Muzumdar credited India’s strong batting effort, singling out Shafali’s power and charisma, Mandhana’s flair and the team’s three-pronged spin attack. “Really proud of all the players and support staff. It was a fantastic pitch today and we came up good. Our batting was very strong. We started really nicely,” he said.