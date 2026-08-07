Women's Asia Cup begins on Aug 28; IND vs PAK clash on September 5

India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the marquee clash of the Women's T20 Asia Cup on September 5 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the Asian Cricket Council announced on Thursday.

The eighth-team tournament will begin on August 28, with Hong Kong taking on Thailand in the opening Group A fixture, and will run until September 13.

Group A features seven-time champions India, Pakistan, Thailand, Hong Kong and China.

Defending champions Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, UAE and Indonesia have been placed in Group B.

The sixth edition of the Women's Asia Cup to be played in the T20 format will see teams compete in a single round-robin group stage.