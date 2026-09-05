India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE Women's Asia Cup 2026: Muneeba-Shawal got PAK off to a steady start

India are taking on Pakistan in thier final Group A match at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, today. Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana won the coin flip of the match and invited Harmanpreet Kaur-led team India to field first.

India have already secured a semifinal place after winning both their matches, while Pakistan still have work to do to seal their place in the knockout stage.

The bigger question for India will be whether their middle order can finally find consistency after their openers have dominated the tournament. For Pakistan, it is their batting that needs to step up against an Indian attack that has offered little room for error.

India look to strengthen batting depth

India's top order has been the story of their campaign, with Smriti Mandhana leading the way with 143 runs and Shafali Verma contributing 92. Mandhana's century against Hong Kong further underlined her form.

However, Nos. 3 to 7 have managed only 34 runs combined in that match. Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh will therefore be keen to convert starts into meaningful scores.

India's bowling has also impressed, particularly through leg-spinner Prema Rawat and the emerging N Shree Charani. With spinners dominating in Dubai, India's varied attack gives them another major advantage.

Pakistan need their batters to deliver

Pakistan's bowlers rescued them against Thailand, but their batting unit will face a much tougher examination against India. Muneeba Ali and Shawaal Zulfiqar will be crucial at the top, with Zulfiqar's ability to accelerate in the powerplay potentially key.

Pakistan's recent bilateral series in Sri Lanka offers encouragement, with the team twice crossing 170. Captain Fatima Sana also returns to lead a balanced attack.

Nashra Sandhu could be particularly important against India's middle order. She has enjoyed bowling against India, while her left-arm spin could prove difficult to negotiate on a Dubai surface that has favoured slower bowlers.

India remain overwhelming favourites, but Pakistan have enough bowling quality to make this a useful test for the defending champions before the semifinals.

India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2026: Playing 11

India’s playing 11: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud

Pakistan’s playing 11: Muneeba Ali (wk), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana (c), Eyman Fatima, Umm-e-Hani, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Sony Sports Network will telecast the Women's Asia Cup 2026 matches in India.

India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The SonyLIV app and website will live stream the Women's Asia Cup 2026 matches in India.

Check all the live updates of India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2026 match here