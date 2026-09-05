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India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE Women's Asia Cup 2026: Muneeba-Shawal got PAK off to a steady start

Women's Asia Cup LIVE UPDATES: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will look to secure their top spot in Group A standings with a win against Fatima Sana-led Pakistan women's cricket team

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2026 live scorecard
India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2026 live scorecard

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2026 | 8:10 PM IST
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India are taking on Pakistan in thier final Group A match at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, today. Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana won the coin flip of the match and invited Harmanpreet Kaur-led team India to field first.
 
India have already secured a semifinal place after winning both their matches, while Pakistan still have work to do to seal their place in the knockout stage.
 
The bigger question for India will be whether their middle order can finally find consistency after their openers have dominated the tournament. For Pakistan, it is their batting that needs to step up against an Indian attack that has offered little room for error.

India look to strengthen batting depth

India's top order has been the story of their campaign, with Smriti Mandhana leading the way with 143 runs and Shafali Verma contributing 92. Mandhana's century against Hong Kong further underlined her form.
 
However, Nos. 3 to 7 have managed only 34 runs combined in that match. Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh will therefore be keen to convert starts into meaningful scores.
 
India's bowling has also impressed, particularly through leg-spinner Prema Rawat and the emerging N Shree Charani. With spinners dominating in Dubai, India's varied attack gives them another major advantage.

Pakistan need their batters to deliver

Pakistan's bowlers rescued them against Thailand, but their batting unit will face a much tougher examination against India. Muneeba Ali and Shawaal Zulfiqar will be crucial at the top, with Zulfiqar's ability to accelerate in the powerplay potentially key.
 
Pakistan's recent bilateral series in Sri Lanka offers encouragement, with the team twice crossing 170. Captain Fatima Sana also returns to lead a balanced attack.
 
Nashra Sandhu could be particularly important against India's middle order. She has enjoyed bowling against India, while her left-arm spin could prove difficult to negotiate on a Dubai surface that has favoured slower bowlers.
 
India remain overwhelming favourites, but Pakistan have enough bowling quality to make this a useful test for the defending champions before the semifinals.

India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2026: Playing 11

India’s playing 11: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud
 
Pakistan’s playing 11: Muneeba Ali (wk), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana (c), Eyman Fatima, Umm-e-Hani, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Sony Sports Network will telecast the Women's Asia Cup 2026 matches in India.

India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The SonyLIV app and website will live stream the Women's Asia Cup 2026 matches in India.
 
Check all the live updates of India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2026 match here

8:09 PM

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE Women's Asia Cup 2026: Pakistan 11 for 0 after 2 overs

Nandani Sharma comes in the attack for India

Ball 6: FOUR! Shawaal Zulfiqar drives the ball towards long-on and picks up a boundary.
 
Ball 5: No run. The delivery is closer to the bat with a hint of away movement, leaving Zulfiqar unable to score.
 
Ball 4: No run. Zulfiqar goes for a big drive outside off but the ball moves away, beating her bat.
 
Ball 3: One run. Nandani Sharma gets some inward movement but strays too straight, allowing Muneeba Ali to flick it to deep square leg.
 
Ball 2: Two runs. Full and wide, Muneeba leans forward and pushes it through the off side for a couple.
 
Ball 1: No run. The ball nips in sharply from round the wicket, but Muneeba gets her bat down in time to defend it into the surface.

8:05 PM

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE Women's Asia Cup 2026: Pakistan 4 for 0 after 1 over

Kranti Gaud opens the attack for India

Ball 6: No run. Kranti Gaud keeps it tight as Shawaal Zulfiqar fails to score.
 
Ball 5: No run. Zulfiqar cannot find a gap as Gaud keeps the pressure on.
 
Ball 4: Three runs. Muneeba Ali drives towards deep extra cover and comes back for three.
 
Ball 3: No run. Full around off, Muneeba drives into the off side but cannot find the gap.
 
Ball 2: No run. Fuller and on the stumps, Muneeba pushes it towards mid-on.
 
Ball 1: No run. Good line and length around off, with the ball seaming away. Muneeba fends but is beaten on the outside edge.
 
Ball 1: WIDE! Gaud starts with a wayward delivery well outside the wide guideline, which Muneeba leaves alone.

7:57 PM

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE Women's Asia Cup 2026: Match underway

Pakistan openers, along with Indian players, are out in the field as the India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2020 match is now underway.
 

7:50 PM

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE Women's Asia Cup 2026: Historic feat for Indian skipper

Harmanpreet Kaur scripted a historic feat by becoming the first cricketer — male or female — to captain in 150 T20Is.

7:40 PM

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE Women's Asia Cup 2026: Pakistan's playing 11

Pakistan’s playing 11: Muneeba Ali (wk), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana (c), Eyman Fatima, Umm-e-Hani, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

7:34 PM

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE Women's Asia Cup 2026: India's playing 11

India’s playing 11: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud

7:31 PM

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE Women's Asia Cup 2026: Pakistan win the toss

Pakistan win the toss and opt to bat first.

7:29 PM

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE Women's Asia Cup 2026: Toss underway

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Pakistan captain Fatima Sana are out in the middle as the toss for the India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2020 match is now underway.

7:21 PM

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE Women's Asia Cup 2026: Pakistan qualification scenario

Pakistan will book thier place in the semifinals if they beat India today. However, a loss vs India will put them in a do-or-die situation in their final group stage game vs Hong Kong, China.

7:10 PM

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE Women's Asia Cup 2026: Group A points table

Pos Team P W L NR Pts NRR
1 INDW (Q) 2 2 0 0 4 +5.775
2 PAKW 1 1 0 0 2 +1.750
3 THAIW 3 1 2 0 2 -2.050
4 HKC W 2 0 2 0 0 -3.575

7:00 PM

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE Women's Asia Cup 2026: Toss timing

The toss for the India vs Pakistan Group A match in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 will take place at 7:30 PM IST, i.e., in 30 minutes.

6:50 PM

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE Women's Asia Cup 2026: Pakistan's probable playing 11

Pakistan’s playing 11 (probable): Muneeba Ali (wk), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana (c), Eyman Fatima, Umm-e-Hani, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

6:45 PM

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE Women's Asia Cup 2026: India's probable playing 11

India’s playing 11 (probable): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud

6:30 PM

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE Women's Asia Cup 2026: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of the India vs Pakistan Group A match in the Women's Asia Cup 2026. It will be a big game for both sides, as defending champions India, who have already qualified for the semifinals, will be looking to finish the group stage unbeaten. Meanwhile, a win for Pakistan will see them join India and the second team from Group A in the final four. But who will emerge victorious? Stay tuned to find out.
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Topics :India cricket teamPakistan cricket teamIndia vs PakistanAsia CupAsia Cup Twenty20 Cricket News

First Published: Sep 05 2026 | 6:30 PM IST