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WPL 2027 auction: Molineux most expensive player; joins UPW for Rs 1.1cr

Molineux has previously featured in the WPL 2024 and 2025 seasons, playing 10 games for Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Australian all-rounder Sophie Molineux (centre)
Australian all-rounder Sophie Molineux (centre)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2026 | 8:15 PM IST
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Australian all-rounder Sophie Molineux became the most expensive player at the WPL 2027 auction, joining UP Warriorz for Rs 1.1 crore. She was the only player to cross the Rs 1 crore mark at the auction.
 
Molineux previously featured in the WPL in the 2024 and 2025 seasons, playing 10 matches for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). She was also a key member of RCB's maiden title-winning campaign in 2024. She missed the 2026 season due to a hip injury before being released by the defending champions ahead of the 2027 auction. UP Warriorz subsequently secured her services for Rs 1.1 crore.
 
A total of 27 slots were available at the start of the auction, with 25 filled. Mumbai Indians Women, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz completed their squads of 18 players, while RCB and Delhi Capitals finished with 17 players each.

Kiran Navgire most expensive Indian player at Rs 75 lakh

India batter Kiran Navgire emerged as the most expensive Indian player at the WPL 2027 auction, joining Delhi Capitals for Rs 75 lakh against a base price of Rs 40 lakh.
 
Gujarat Giants signed batter Gunalan Kamalini for Rs 40 lakh, while UP Warriorz acquired all-rounders Sneh Rana and Grace Harris and wicketkeeper-batter Sushma Verma for Rs 30 lakh each.
 
Mumbai Indians Women signed wicketkeeper-batter Latika Inamdar and batter Disha Kasat for Rs 10 lakh each. The franchise also acquired bowler Bharti Rawal for Rs 10 lakh and batter Shweta Sehrawat for Rs 20 lakh.
 
Other Indian players sold included Asha Sobhana, who joined UP Warriorz for Rs 30 lakh, and all-rounders Akshita Bhagat, Nazma Khan, Samaira Raghav, Sahana Pawar and Manali Dakshini, who were bought for Rs 10 lakh each. Delhi Capitals also signed bowler Kirstie Gordon and all-rounder Kashvi Kandikuppa for Rs 10 lakh each.

Big names that went unsold

Several experienced players went unsold at the WPL 2027 auction, including England batter Sophie Dunkley, Sri Lanka all-rounder Chamari Athapaththu and India spinner Saika Ishaque.
 
Australia all-rounder Charli Knott, New Zealand bowler Rosemary Mair, South Africa spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba and Australia fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck were also unable to attract bids.
 
Among Indian players, bowlers Priya Mishra, Titas Sadhu and Saima Thakor, wicketkeeper-batters Taniya Bhatia and Nuzhat Parween, and all-rounder Devika Vaidya went unsold. Scotland wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Bryce and New Zealand bowler Bree Illing were also among those who failed to find buyers.
 
Dunkley had a base price of Rs 50 lakh, while Athapaththu, Ishaque, Mair, Mlaba, Vlaeminck, Mishra and Sadhu were listed at Rs 30 lakh each.
 
WPL 2027 auction: Full list of players sold
 
PlayerCountryTeamPrice (RS in Crore)C/U
Sophie MolineuxAustraliaUP Warriorz1.1Capped
Kiran NavgireIndiaDelhi Capitals0.75Capped
G KamaliniIndiaGujarat Giants0.4Capped
Jess JonassenAustraliaRoyal Challengers Bengaluru0.4Capped
Orla PrendergastIrelandGujarat Giants0.3Capped
Grace HarrisAustraliaUP Warriorz0.3Capped
Sneh RanaIndiaUP Warriorz0.3Capped
Sushma VermaIndiaUP Warriorz0.3Capped
Tejal HasabnisIndiaRoyal Challengers Bengaluru0.3Capped
Asha Sobhana JoyIndiaUP Warriorz0.3Capped
Chloe TryonSouth AfricaRoyal Challengers Bengaluru0.3Capped
Shweta SehrawatIndiaMumbai Indians0.2Uncapped
Disha KasatIndiaMumbai Indians0.1Uncapped
Latika InamdarIndiaMumbai Indians0.1Uncapped
Bharti RawalIndiaMumbai Indians0.1Uncapped
Sanika ChalkeIndiaMumbai Indians0.1Uncapped
Kathryn BryceScotlandUP Warriorz0.1Capped
Kashvi KandikuppaIndiaDelhi Capitals0.1Uncapped
Kirstie GordonScotlandDelhi Capitals0.1Capped
Manali DakshiniIndiaUP Warriorz0.1Uncapped
Sahana PawarIndiaUP Warriorz0.1Uncapped
Samaira RaghavIndiaGujarat Giants0.1Uncapped
Vrinda DineshIndiaRoyal Challengers Bengaluru0.1Uncapped
Nazma KhanIndiaDelhi Capitals0.1Uncapped
Akshita BhagatIndiaMumbai Indians0.1Uncapped
 
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First Published: Oct 28 2026 | 7:17 PM IST

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