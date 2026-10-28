WPL 2027 auction: Molineux most expensive player; joins UPW for Rs 1.1cr

Australian all-rounder Sophie Molineux became the most expensive player at the WPL 2027 auction, joining UP Warriorz for Rs 1.1 crore. She was the only player to cross the Rs 1 crore mark at the auction. Molineux previously featured in the WPL in the 2024 and 2025 seasons, playing 10 matches for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). She was also a key member of RCB's maiden title-winning campaign in 2024. She missed the 2026 season due to a hip injury before being released by the defending champions ahead of the 2027 auction. UP Warriorz subsequently secured her services for Rs 1.1 crore.

A total of 27 slots were available at the start of the auction, with 25 filled. Mumbai Indians Women, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz completed their squads of 18 players, while RCB and Delhi Capitals finished with 17 players each. Kiran Navgire most expensive Indian player at Rs 75 lakh India batter Kiran Navgire emerged as the most expensive Indian player at the WPL 2027 auction, joining Delhi Capitals for Rs 75 lakh against a base price of Rs 40 lakh. Gujarat Giants signed batter Gunalan Kamalini for Rs 40 lakh, while UP Warriorz acquired all-rounders Sneh Rana and Grace Harris and wicketkeeper-batter Sushma Verma for Rs 30 lakh each.

Mumbai Indians Women signed wicketkeeper-batter Latika Inamdar and batter Disha Kasat for Rs 10 lakh each. The franchise also acquired bowler Bharti Rawal for Rs 10 lakh and batter Shweta Sehrawat for Rs 20 lakh. Other Indian players sold included Asha Sobhana, who joined UP Warriorz for Rs 30 lakh, and all-rounders Akshita Bhagat, Nazma Khan, Samaira Raghav, Sahana Pawar and Manali Dakshini, who were bought for Rs 10 lakh each. Delhi Capitals also signed bowler Kirstie Gordon and all-rounder Kashvi Kandikuppa for Rs 10 lakh each. ALSO READ: IPL 2027 auction in Goa on December 16; retentions due November 15: Reports Big names that went unsold Several experienced players went unsold at the WPL 2027 auction, including England batter Sophie Dunkley, Sri Lanka all-rounder Chamari Athapaththu and India spinner Saika Ishaque.